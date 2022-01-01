Retail
Jean-François LHOMME
Jean-François LHOMME
Toronto
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
NORTEL
Toronto
maintenant
ISIS Logiciels et Systèmes
- Directeur Commercial
NEYRON
maintenant
ISIS Logiciels & Systèmes
- CEO
Bailly
2012 - maintenant
ISIS Performance
- Dirigeant et Co-fondateur
2011 - maintenant
ISIS-Performance est une société de conseil spécialisée dans la mesure de la Performance Applicative et Réseau.
Retrouvez notre actualité sur www.ISIS-Performance.com.
Formations
EDHEC Business School
Lille
1990 - 1991
MBA
Institut Supérieur D'Electronique Et Du Numérique
Lille
1987 - 1990
Option Telecom
Réseau
Brice CLAMOUR
Christophe NETILLARD
Corentin TALVARD
Dominique BASCOP
Grégory ARNAL
Jean-Pierre BESSE
Laurent DELFOSSE
Sothiro IEM
Yves VANDECANDELAERE