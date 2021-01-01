Antoine RAVNICH

Team player and individual performer, I'm define myself as a connector of ideas and solutions.

At Texon International, I make the most of my eclectic background and international experience to grow ideas, put concepts together, and achieve my targets in unexpected ways.



Strong of experiences in sourcing, development, and procurement , but also as a Process Auditor and Skills Instructor, Ive developed global thinking, attention to detail, and accurate communication on my projects.



I enjoy cooperating in multicultural environments and dealing with the challenges it creates.



Mes compétences :

Project leading

Product development

Innovation management

Process audit (Heavy Stitching)

Instructor

Communication

Visual communication

Procurement

Negotiation

Purchasing Strategy

Purchasing policy

Sales

Key Account Management

Panel Management

International Cooperation

Project

Trainer

Team spirit

Engineering

Purchase

Building tools & solutions