Antoine RAVNICH

Team player and individual performer, I'm define myself as a connector of ideas and solutions.
At Texon International, I make the most of my eclectic background and international experience to grow ideas, put concepts together, and achieve my targets in unexpected ways.
Strong of experiences in sourcing, development, and procurement , but also as a Process Auditor and Skills Instructor, Ive developed global thinking, attention to detail, and accurate communication on my projects.
I enjoy cooperating in multicultural environments and dealing with the challenges it creates.
Mes compétences :
Project leading
Product development
Innovation management
Process audit (Heavy Stitching)
Instructor
Communication
Visual communication
Procurement
Negotiation
Purchasing Strategy
Purchasing policy
Sales
Key Account Management
Panel Management
International Cooperation
Project
Trainer
Team spirit
Engineering
Purchase
Building tools & solutions