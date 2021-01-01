Menu

Antoine RAVNICH

CHOLET

En résumé

Team player and individual performer, I'm define myself as a connector of ideas and solutions.
At Texon International, I make the most of my eclectic background and international experience to grow ideas, put concepts together, and achieve my targets in unexpected ways.

Strong of experiences in sourcing, development, and procurement , but also as a Process Auditor and Skills Instructor, Ive developed global thinking, attention to detail, and accurate communication on my projects.

I enjoy cooperating in multicultural environments and dealing with the challenges it creates.

Mes compétences :
Project leading
Product development
Innovation management
Process audit (Heavy Stitching)
Instructor
Communication
Visual communication
Procurement
Negotiation
Purchasing Strategy
Purchasing policy
Sales
Key Account Management
Panel Management
International Cooperation
Project
Trainer
Team spirit
Engineering
Purchase
Building tools & solutions

Entreprises

  • Texon international - Key Accounts Manager EUROPE

    2018 - maintenant Commercial and Technical development of Key accounts in the European area for shoes, industry and consumer applications.
    Technical training.

  • Texon International Asia - Project Manager Commercialization

    2014 - 2017 Product validation Management
    Commercialization & Risk Management
    Planning to Market
    Marketing & After Sales setup

  • Texon International Asia - Brands Account Manager

    2013 - 2018 Management of international customer accounts in Greater China
    Project management

  • Oxylane - Industrial Buyer - Components

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2011 - 2013 Price management, Negociation
    Panel panagement
    Procurement strategy

  • Oxylane - Product Engineer

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2006 - 2011 Product Development - Homologation
    Process audit, Factory Evaluation
    Technical Instructor on PLM

  • Decathlon - Production Leader Pakistan

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2002 - 2006 Procurement management
    Panel management
    Product development, design, negociation
    Logistics, Import

  • JACOBS SERETE - Junior Pilot

    1999 - 1999 Construction Followup, building followup tools, Planning, Activity Management (Construction of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Process Buildings, Cevezo Site)

Formations

  • Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieur (HEI)

    Lille 1997 - 2000 Engineer (+5)

    Generalist Engineer, oriented on project management
    - Graduation Project: IT // development of an activity followup software for cleaning industry (in charge of ergonomics and design)
    - Graduation Internship: Construction // Junior Pilot (progress followup and planning)
    - Mid term internship: Engineering // Conception validation (design office)

  • Lycée Cesar Baggio

    Lille 1995 - 1997 Preparatory Classes to French Engineering Grandes Ecoles.
    Mechanics and Industry.

  • Lycée Louis Pasteur

    Lille 1995 - 1995 Baccalaureat S

    With honors

Réseau