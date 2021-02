20 years Experienced site manager and/or operations manager with a demonstrated history of working in capital-intensive and heavy industry.



Passionated with Energy, Environnement, Operational Excellence & Change Management topics but, above all, enthousiastic to take up challenges with team to grow up.



Highly driven by results and by the war and combination of Talents. It's all about human !



Mes compétences :

Direction d'usine

Direction Industrielle