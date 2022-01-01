Aurélia GUENY

WHO I AM
• +14-years experience in social media (e-reputation, web monitoring, social collaboration), change 2.0, market research & competitive intelligence.
• Business graduate (ESSEC): a background in information management, combined with a marketing and communication profile.
• Experience in working in an international environment for global companies such as Nielsen (in UK), FIAT (in Italy), Orange, Unilever, Sanofi (in France).
• Passionate about web marketing, social media, buzz and online communities.
• Team player, dynamic, problem solver, successful social networker, sense of client service, very strong interpersonal and communication skills.
• Reliable, straightforward, lively, adaptable professional: have a passion for learning.
• Results-oriented, innovative, entrepreneurial, motivated, proven to multi-task and work hard to reach demanding objectives.
SKILLS
Scrum Master (Agile), e-reputation, social networking, social media, web monitoring, BuzzMetrics, Radian6, Jive, so
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Marketing viral
Veille concurrentielle
Conduite du changement
Études marketing
Gestion de projet
Management
Stratégie digitale
Community management
Gestion de crise
Gestion de la relation client
Marketing relationnel
Sales Force
Webmarketing