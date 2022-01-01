Menu

Aurélia GUENY

MOMBASA

En résumé

WHO I AM
• +14-years experience in social media (e-reputation, web monitoring, social collaboration), change 2.0, market research & competitive intelligence.
• Business graduate (ESSEC): a background in information management, combined with a marketing and communication profile.
• Experience in working in an international environment for global companies such as Nielsen (in UK), FIAT (in Italy), Orange, Unilever, Sanofi (in France).
• Passionate about web marketing, social media, buzz and online communities.
• Team player, dynamic, problem solver, successful social networker, sense of client service, very strong interpersonal and communication skills.
• Reliable, straightforward, lively, adaptable professional: have a passion for learning.
• Results-oriented, innovative, entrepreneurial, motivated, proven to multi-task and work hard to reach demanding objectives.

SKILLS
Scrum Master (Agile), e-reputation, social networking, social media, web monitoring, BuzzMetrics, Radian6, Jive, so

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Marketing viral
Veille concurrentielle
Conduite du changement
Études marketing
Gestion de projet
Management
Stratégie digitale
Community management
Gestion de crise
Gestion de la relation client
Marketing relationnel
Sales Force
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • GVDA - Global Voluntaring Development Association - Travailleuse humanitaire - Orphelinat de Likoni, Kenya

    2018 - maintenant

  • Velvet Consulting - Manager | Hyper Customer eXperience (HCX™)

    Paris 2017 - 2018 - Notre obsession : les résultats, rien que les résultats !
    - Notre mission : mettre la Data au service de la Performance et de l'Expérience Client !

    ***
    Les chiffres Velvet 2018 :
    • 14 ans.
    • 200 clients.
    • 1500 missions.
    • 160 collaborateurs.
    • 2 modes d'intervention : Conseil ou Agence.
    • 5 bureaux : Paris / Lyon / Toulouse / Barcelone / Londres.
    • 4 expertises : Data / Digital Factory / Business Consulting / Smart Technology.

    • Notre force : un accompagnement de bout en bout : de la stratégie à la mise en oeuvre.
    • Notre vocation : la génération de valeur à toutes les étapes du parcours client.

    - Nous accompagnons votre transformation marketing relations clients, avec des approches agiles et innovantes.
    - Nous accélérerons votre business dans une culture ROIste et consumer-centric.
    ****

    - Responsable secteurs : Télécom-Médias ; Energie ; Services ; Distribution spécialisée.
    - Responsable partenariat Salesforce (sur tous les clouds).
    - Expertise : Social Media, Interne et

  • Ikumbi Solutions - Marketing Cloud & Social-CRM Manager

    Nantes 2014 - 2016 Ikumbi Solutions :
    * Groupe Niji (agence + conseil marketing digital)
    * Filiale conseil dédiée 100% aux solutions Salesforce (leader du CRM)

    ***
    Ikumbi Solutions, a Niji company, is delivering Professional Services on all Salesforce solutions (Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud...)

    Ikumbi Solutions is:
    • a 100% Salesforce partner (worldwide leader in CRM & cloud computing)
    • a Niji company (digital marketing agency: consulting + design)

    Marketing Cloud solutions are:
    1 - Radian6: LISTEN & ENGAGE customers
    2 - BuddyMedia: PUBLISH on web social
    3 - Social.com: ADVERTISE
    4 - ExactTarget: TARGET marketing campaigns (emailing, SMS...)

    Our consultants have been certified by salesforce.com. Our customer satisfaction rate is at 9/10.
    We are located in Paris, Lille, Nantes and Rennes.

  • CGI Business Consulting - Senior Consultant

    2011 - 2014 • Business Team: Digital Enterprise
    • Business Line: 4Cs (= Collaboration, Communication, Content, Connection)
    • Offers: e-Reputation + Social Collaboration and Workplace
    • Tools: Jive, Radian6...
    • Methodology: Scrum Master Agile (certification), PURE,...

    Helping brands to enhance their Social Media strategy (or Social Collaboration strategy) through:
    - Business needs identification (use cases approach)
    - Process and tools identification
    - Benchmark
    - Use of Social Media Platforms to track consumer generated content and feed dashboards (Trend Analysis, Keyword Generation, Sentiment Analysis,...)
    - Communication, training & change management

  • NM Incite - A Nielsen / McKinsey Company (Londres, UK) - E-reputation Analyst

    2010 - 2010 www.nmincite.com

  • France Telecom (Technocentre Orange), Paris - Marketing manager (études / marketing produit)

    2007 - 2009

  • European Strategy Lobbying & Network, Paris - Responsable Veille, Intelligence économique et Communication

    2004 - 2007

  • Burson-Marsteller (WPP) - Stage veille

    2003 - 2003

  • Comau (FIAT), Italie - Stage veille marketing

    2002 - 2002

  • Amora Maille (UNILEVER) - Veille R&D

    Ostricourt 2000 - 2003 stage + missions d'interim (étés 2000, 2002, 2003)

Formations

  • Essec EME

    Paris La Défense 2006 - 2007 Executive Mastère Spécialisé Marketing Management

    Thèse professionnelle : "e-Buzz marketing : risques & opportunités pour une marque de lancer son propre blog"
    Mention TRES BIEN

  • Université Dijon Bourgogne

    Dijon 2001 - 2003 Maîtrise Ingénierie documentaire en entreprise, réseaux et images - Veille stratégique

    Mention Assez Bien

  • Université Dijon Bourgogne

    Dijon 1998 - 2000 DUT Information-Communication - Documentation en Entreprise

    Mention Assez Bien

  • Lycée Oudinot

    Chaumont 1995 - 1998 Baccalauréat Littéraire

    Mention Assez Bien

Réseau