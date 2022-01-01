Aurélia GUENY

WHO I AM

• +14-years experience in social media (e-reputation, web monitoring, social collaboration), change 2.0, market research & competitive intelligence.

• Business graduate (ESSEC): a background in information management, combined with a marketing and communication profile.

• Experience in working in an international environment for global companies such as Nielsen (in UK), FIAT (in Italy), Orange, Unilever, Sanofi (in France).

• Passionate about web marketing, social media, buzz and online communities.

• Team player, dynamic, problem solver, successful social networker, sense of client service, very strong interpersonal and communication skills.

• Reliable, straightforward, lively, adaptable professional: have a passion for learning.

• Results-oriented, innovative, entrepreneurial, motivated, proven to multi-task and work hard to reach demanding objectives.



SKILLS

Scrum Master (Agile), e-reputation, social networking, social media, web monitoring, BuzzMetrics, Radian6, Jive, so



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Marketing viral

Veille concurrentielle

Conduite du changement

Études marketing

Gestion de projet

Management

Stratégie digitale

Community management

Gestion de crise

Gestion de la relation client

Marketing relationnel

Sales Force

Webmarketing