Aurélien ACASSIO
Aurélien ACASSIO
BORDEAUX
Entreprises
Rivard
- Responsable Centre Technique.
2018 - maintenant
Jungheinrich
- Technicien SAV
VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
2012 - 2018
Koné
- Technicien maintenance
Nice
2007 - 2012
Formations
Lycée De La Plasturgie V De Garonne mecanique et automatisme industriel
Marmande
2002 - 2004
Lycée De La Plasturgie V De Garonne Lycée Polyvalent Val de Garonne
Marmande
2000 - 2002
