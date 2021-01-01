Menu

Aurélien GIRARD

BOURGOIN

En résumé

Entreprises

  • dnl/interforum - Chef de secteur GMS

    2010 - maintenant Chef de secteur GMS confirmé dans l'édition (38) - DNL-EDITIS

  • Editions Yvon - Cadre commercial chef de secteur GMS

    2007 - 2009

  • france neir - Représentant conseiller technique

    2007 - 2007

  • actif + - Consultant

    2005 - 2006 Consultant en fiscalité (69 et 01) - groupe actif +

  • mairie de givors - Collaborateur du maire

    2000 - 2005

  • elf - Gestionnaire & manager

    Paris 1999 - 2000

  • Commercial GMS - Atrium

    1999 - 1999 Commercial GMS en peinture (Rhône-Alpes) - ATRIUM

  • Castorama - Conseiller de vente & adjoint chef de rayon décoration

    Templemars 1998 - 1998 CASTORAMA

Formations

  • Lycée Louis Aragon

    Givors 1993 - 1996 Baccalauréat série S

    Baccalauréat série S, option Sciences et Vie de la Terre

