Ben Andre HEYERDAHL

2010 - maintenantThe company provides logistics, contact centre service, entitlement solutions, ecommerce and payment services to a wide range of businesses worldwide.
Description: Working in a sales and marketing position to develop new services and clients for Moduslink ebusiness solutions. This involves the full range of services that they provide to a range of clients mainly in the software and consumer electronics market. The work involves P&L creation, offers; create strategic initiatives for sales and marketing and market development with the clients and partners and prospects. I am in contact up to CEO / CFO level. The second part is developing new partnerships that can deliver services for Moduslink that would include online marketing services such as email marketing, paid search, CD production and ecommerce platforms for their software market.
Achievements: Current has established new relationships with prospects that are potential for 50+ USD million revenue for Moduslink. I am also close to sign a partnership agreements for email marketing and CD production for software companies and as well develop a new partnership for ecommerce platforms in the software space which is a new market for Moduslink.
Digital River
- Associate Director Strategic Clients
2006 - 2010Company: Digital River. The company provides ecommerce and marketing service to hardware and software companies worldwide.
Description: Working to grow and develop existing clients and their strategy with marketing plans, product lifecycle planning, and new business and market opportunities. That includes both setting long and short terms goals and strategy with the clients. I was working with different teams within the DR organisation and was also responsible for renegotiation contracts in the 50+ of millions Euro range. I was working with people up to CEO level with my customers and partners.
Achievements: Renewed multiple contracts in a very competitive situation. Help to grew revenue significantly for several clients, some with 40% growth and more. Signed up additional marketing programs ensuring loyalty with Digital River and grew effective margin with certain clients with 50%. Developed several strategic entries and marketing plans for / with the clients for them to increase market share and gain new client bases. I was promoted from Sales Manager to Associate Director during this period.
Lexmark Norway
- Solution Sales Manager
2004 - 2006Company: Lexmark Norway. The company delivers printing equipment, supplies and related services to companies and end users.
Description: Responsible for sales towards selected existing large B2B accounts and developing new B2B accounts. Responsible for implementing Lexmark strategy (company marketing plan) in professional and managed services such as consulting, software, new channel programs, integration services, partnerships, alliances and more. Had people management during this period.
Achievements: Implemented a new innovative strategy in a developed IT market for printers, MFP,s and related services, which resulted in new accounts for the company in new strategic market segments. Signed several clients after very competitive RFP,s.
Lexmark International (Paris)
- European Product Marketing Manager
2000 - 2003Company: Lexmark International. The company delivers printing equipment, supplies and related services to companies and end users. European HQ was in Paris with EMEA management and marketing.
Description: Based in Paris on assignment for 3 years working as product marketing responsible in EMEA for products (MFP, Software, Solutions oriented software, Network and new entry market products), marketing activities (brochures, web presence, targeting, messaging and corporate communication), forecasting, supply chain involvement, full product lifecycle management, and training to local product management and sales people in the European countries. There was daily planning with HQ and other geographical groups around the world. (EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa). I was product marketing responsible for products sold in EMEA for the several 100 million Euro sales per year. I worked with the market research group to evolve the value proposition to get Lexmark products better into the EMEA market.
Achievements: Launched successfully MFP (multi function products), network devices, and several software product series in the above categories. Lead a packing marketing project in order to provide an easier use for B2B customers. Created new procedures that helped the countries increase marketing presence and initiatives on new products and created new marketing programs to make it easier for companies to implement new Lexmark solutions. Worked to implement along with the EMEA team, a new strategy to market new innovative products to the EMEA market, along with specific financial offerings.
Lexmark Norway
- Key Account Manager
1998 - 2000The company delivers printing equipment, supplies and related services to companies and end users in Norway.
Description: Responsible for public sector and named industry companies. Direct contract, pre-sales and other activities towards selected channel and large B2B accounts. The role was focused on being a hunter finding new client, markets and ideas how to bring new business for Lexmark Norway.
Achievements: Signed several clients in the, at the time, the first major MFP client in Norway for Lexmark Norway. Did both cold calling from the top 500 clients to existing clients in several sectors across the country. Signed the largest client to Lexmark at the time. (Army) which resulted in several thousands of products being sold into all sectors of the Norwegian armed forces nationally and internationally. Expanded the market share for Lexmark in the public sector with the departments purchasing new equipment and related services.
Formations
University Of East London (London)
London2005 - 2006MBA in International Business
MBA International Business - The Executive MBA was a two level program concluding with University of East London MBA in International Business with 2 practical research thesis