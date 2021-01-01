Benjamin MOUNIER

Mes compétences :
RFID
Cryptographie
Qualité
Fiabilité
NFC
Semiconducteurs
Entreprises
Gemalto
- Field Application Engineer
Meudon2012 - maintenant• Approval Process management
Referencing process of all Gemalto “Telecom” products to Device manufacturers (phones, tablets, smartwatches, cars), involving various and complementary topics:
- Write Integration guidelines for our customers, based on continuous collaboration with suppliers (chip and package assembly manufacturers).
- Answer Approval requests concerning Qualification/Reliability, Purchasing Quality, Audit preparation (Gemalto’s and suppliers production sites), HSE/Ethics.
• NFC expertise
- [2016-Today] Technical expertise to support our R&D (Singapore), FAE (Korea, Japan, China, USA), Marketing and Product Managers – 2nd level support.
- [2012-2016] FAE/Pre-sales support to phones and NFC chip manufacturers – 1st level support.
Objective is to ensure interoperability with Gemalto products (classical SIM, eSE) to anticipate issues on the field. Support on-site via technical workshops
(USA regularly, UK, Finland, France) or remotely. Then, monitoring of customer’s implementations and improvements.
- [2014-2015] NFC Reader Mode: As nothing was really specified for phones/tablets, definition of a test coverage for devices evaluations in R&D, benchmark of flagship devices for Marketing teams, guidelines & recommendations for device makers to improve field use cases (e.g: ID/Passport for Government projects).
STMicroelectronics
- Product Engineer
2011 - 2012• Secure microcontrollers targeting SIM/eSE (ST33F1M):
- Program writing for Characterization and EWS (Electrical Wafer Sort) on Magnum testers.
- Failure Analysis, introduction of WLCSP package and the constraints it brings, improvement of product Maturity level.
• Contactless Front-End or “NFC chips” (ST21NFCA, STRFNFCA):
- RF (Radio-Frequency) UART Characterization/Qualification on ISO 10373-6 and PayPass test benches. Collaboration with Application Engineering team.
- Failure Analysis, RF performances improvement and non-regression campaigns co-working with Analog design team. Punctual tests on Teradyne J750 testers.
- Study about RF readers sensitivity when detecting load modulation of proximity cards.
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Mines De Saint Etienne
- Research Engineer
2009 - 2011• Security evaluation of ICs (Integrated Circuits) based on the measurement of their EM (Electromagnetic) leakages – Joint team with CEA-LETI.
- State of the art of existing EM near-field microprobes and characterization.
- Method development to distinguish and highlight probes performances in terms of analysis/attacks of ICs; Results visible on Matlab 3D cartographies.
- Publication: EM Probes Characterization for Security Analysis, Quisquater Festschrift, LNCS vol. 6805, Springer.
INSIDE Contactless
- Product Engineer Trainee
2009 - 2009• Characterization of “MicroPass” contactless payment product:
- Test Flow definition and development, Characterizations on DIL and wafer (probe stations).
- Failure Analysis and task forces, involving co-working with different teams: Analog design, Quality, Security.
GEMALTO
- Stagiaire service "Silicon Component Group"
Développement d'un outil de caractérisation RF des produits sans contact.
Cet outil software associé à un banc de test constitue une plateforme de test qui permet à l'utilisateur de tester et analyser graphiquement le comportement RF d'un produit contactless.
Ces tests se basent sur la conformité ISO 14443 et les tests associés (ISO 10373-6).