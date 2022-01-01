Benoît CHEVALIER-ROIGNANT

-
L.E.K. Consulting
- Strategy Consultant, Associate
Paris
2007 - maintenant
Number of projects in the Munich, London, and Paris offices;
Private-equity deals, especially commercial and vendor due diligences;
Assessment of market drivers and competitive landscapes in diverse manufacturing and services industries
-
Deutsche Telekom
- Management Accounting, Intern
2006 - 2006
Project internship (3 months) on the management of intangibles at Deutsche Telekom
-
Ernst & Young
- Auditing, Intern
Courbevoie
2005 - 2006
Diversified auditing experience in the manufacturing sector (Thalès, Bouygues, Alstom, DCNS Group);
Performed balance sheet, P&L, and cash flow statement analyses
-
EADS
- Management Accounting, Intern
Blagnac
2004 - 2004
Discrepancy analysis and 2005 operating budget at EADS/LFK, now MBDA (missile business unit)