Benoît CHEVALIER-ROIGNANT

Paris

  • L.E.K. Consulting - Strategy Consultant, Associate

    Paris 2007 - maintenant Number of projects in the Munich, London, and Paris offices;
    Private-equity deals, especially commercial and vendor due diligences;
    Assessment of market drivers and competitive landscapes in diverse manufacturing and services industries

  • Deutsche Telekom - Management Accounting, Intern

    2006 - 2006 Project internship (3 months) on the management of intangibles at Deutsche Telekom

  • Ernst & Young - Auditing, Intern

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2006 Diversified auditing experience in the manufacturing sector (Thalès, Bouygues, Alstom, DCNS Group);
    Performed balance sheet, P&L, and cash flow statement analyses

  • EADS - Management Accounting, Intern

    Blagnac 2004 - 2004 Discrepancy analysis and 2005 operating budget at EADS/LFK, now MBDA (missile business unit)

Formations

  • WHU - Otto Beisheim School Of Management WHU (Vallendar)

    Vallendar 2009 - 2011 PhD in Corporate Finance

    Supervising committee: Arnd Huchzermeier, PhD Wharton and Lenos Trigeorgis, DBA Harvard;
    Research interests: Real options, mathematical finance, game theory

  • WHU - Otto Beisheim School Of Management WHU (Vallendar)

    Vallendar 2005 - 2007 Business Administration

    Diploma-Degree

    Majored in financial economics and corporate finance;
    Double-dergee program with EMLYON Business School

  • Ecole De Management De Lyon

    Ecully 2003 - 2007 Business Administration

    Degrees: Bachelor and Master of Science

    Majored in financial accounting and corporate finance;
    Double-degree program with WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management

  • Lycée De Kerichen

    Brest 2001 - 2003 Preparation for competitive entrance exams to the French top business schools ("grandes écoles");
    Advanced study of mathematics, languages, and business history.

