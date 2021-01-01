Benoît CLAVIER

Argenteuil2015 - maintenantA position got opened in the Science & Technology team. It was the exact match with my wishes to develop in a managerial role. This was also a great opportunity to experience the life in the US.
I still have a project management pillar to my current role, with
- Support of new flavour ingredients development
- Support of foundational projects like understanding flavour behaviours in specific conditions, etc.
- Development of new tools and methodologies for different Givaudan communities including the Sensory one
- Support regional teams with communication & training on generated knowledge and in collaborative projects with key customers
I also manage a team located in 3 different sites in Europe and Cincinnati
Givaudan
- Sensory Project Manager II
Argenteuil2013 - 2014A position got opened in the Science & Technology (Research) team. This was for me the opportunity to come back to more research type of Sensory science support.
As Sensory Project Manager in this research group, my scope changed to the support of
- Support of new flavour ingredients development
- Support of foundational projects like understanding flavour behaviours in specific conditions, etc.
- Development of new tools and methodologies for different Givaudan communities including the Sensory one
- Support in collaborative projects with key customers
Givaudan
- Sensory Project Manager II
Argenteuil2012 - 2013Due to a reorganisation in the company, the Global group I belonged to was deleted. I got the opportunity to join the EAME Sensory team for the Savoury business unit.
As Sensory Project Manager my role became to provide Flavourists and Marketing with Sensory science support for the development of flavour solutions according to customers' briefs:
- Definition of the needs
- Management of the Sensory support
- Reporting of the results
- Customer visits
I was also involved in the support of proactive projects for the business.
Finally, I aimed to develop tools (e.g. Matlab routines) to facilitate the work of the Sensory teams or to enable them with new approaches. Starting from ideas coming from Sensory symposiums or internal needs, the tools were developed, followed by a training of the relevant team members.
Givaudan
- Global Sensory Project Manager
Argenteuil2006 - 2012Givaudan is a company partly specialized in creation and production of flavours for the food industry.
I worked for the Global internal strategic projects as sensory expert for the EAME region:
- I understand the sensory needs for each project and find the most adapted approach to fulfill the objectives.
- I manage organization and processing of each sensory activities I launch.
- I analyze and present the results and conclusions to the final users.
- I take part in my team life (training, congress, etc)
Formations
Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs Des Techniques Des Industries Agricoles Et Alimentaires (Nantes)
Nantes2003 - 2006Master degree in Food science with a degree in Statistics applied to chimiometry and SensorC
LEGTA Angers Le Fresnes (Sainte Gemmes Sur Loire)
Sainte Gemmes Sur Loire2001 - 20032 years school to get the possibility to integrate schools for Master degrees