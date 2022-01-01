Menu

Benoit RABEL

PARIS

En résumé

With a 20 years experience in the automotive business:
7 years in international trade (South America and Asia) and almost 13 years in different responsabilities in Marketing Product.
I perfectly know the developpement of a project vehicule and the requierements necessary to get a product conform with the what is a vehicule project and the follow up and
I am now trilingual in French, Spanish & English (TOEIC 845 points) and have good notions in italian.
.
I am opened to any job opportunity where I could exploit my competencies in terms Marketing product or international business, be it in the automotive or any other industries.

Specialties
Languages : French (Native), Spanish (Bilingual), English (Fluent), Italian (scool notions)
Sales / Marketing / Automotive / Car Industry / International development / Product Management /

Entreprises

  • PSA

    maintenant

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Marketing manager for new equipement and innovations

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - maintenant In charge of innovations and new equipements for the nextcoming years for Peugeot and Citroen cockpit models for HMI, Infotainment, Audio, Connectivity...
    - Determining the main marketing goals to explore for the R and D business unit in compliance with the ADN of each brand.
    - Building and planning the equipment roadmaps for the innovations to implement on the futur projets and for commercialized vehicles.
    - Creating working group to determine new attractive prestations for customers with their cars

  • Peugeot - Vehicle Product Manager Peugeot 207, 1007 and 206+

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Coordinator for production and sales
    In charge of :
    - Evolution of the vehicule to be in compliance with the customer needs
    - Continuous improvment of the attractivity of the model
    - Worlwide follow up of the commercial results of the model
    - Follow up of the economics datas of the vehicle
    - Enhanced strengths of the model in terme of communication
    - Commercial reporting
    - Marketing platform for evolutions of the model
    - Mid-Life evolution model

  • Peugeot - Project Product vehicle manager 207

    Paris 2001 - 2006 Market analysis of the vehicule segment
    Positionning of the model
    Marketing specifications
    Requirement description
    Follow-up of the economic efficiency of the vehicle in life series
    Coordination of the product evolution with product units

  • Peugeot -  Product manager for the 806

    Paris 1999 - 2001 Coordinator for production and sales
    In charge of :
    the evolution of the vehicule to be in compliance with the customer needs
    Economics datas on the vehicle
    Commercial reporting
    Marketing platforms for evolution

  • Peugeot - Area manager for Spare parts and After Sale for South America

    Paris 1997 - 1999 Network new equipment set up
    Services Quality
    Customer satisfaction
    Network identification
    Organization of the training for after sales and spare parts manager
    Sales promotion of the spare parts
    Logistic follow up

  • Peugeot - Area Manager for Spare Parts in South Asia

    Paris 1995 - 1997 In field Commercial animation
    Logistics coordinating

  • Peugeot - Manager assistant for South America

    Paris 1992 - 1995 Manager area assitant for South America especially for:
    Argentina, Chile and Uruguay
    In charge of:
    New vehicles production and shipments, contracts and business relationship,

Formations

Réseau