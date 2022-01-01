Benoit RABEL

With a 20 years experience in the automotive business:

7 years in international trade (South America and Asia) and almost 13 years in different responsabilities in Marketing Product.

I perfectly know the developpement of a project vehicule and the requierements necessary to get a product conform with the what is a vehicule project and the follow up and

I am now trilingual in French, Spanish & English (TOEIC 845 points) and have good notions in italian.

I am opened to any job opportunity where I could exploit my competencies in terms Marketing product or international business, be it in the automotive or any other industries.



Specialties

Languages : French (Native), Spanish (Bilingual), English (Fluent), Italian (scool notions)

Sales / Marketing / Automotive / Car Industry / International development / Product Management /