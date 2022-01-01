Menu

Benoit RIOU

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Entreprises

  • Sogeti - Airbus Group Technical Account Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2016 - maintenant Part of Capgemini worldwide strategic account team for Airbus Group

    Business Development,
    Infrastructure Offering with Account Executive at worldwide level

    Delivery & Management,
    Transnational contract delivery follow-up, crisis management and resource allocation

  • Sogeti France - Practice Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2014 - 2015 Aerospace and Banking - In charge of 83 professionals

    Management,
    Recruitment and career management of 83 professionals

    Delivery,
    Contract management and follow-up (from outsourcing to private cloud contracts up to 25M€)

  • Sogeti France - Service Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - 2013 Airbus Helicopters Out Sourcing – IaaS and PaaS Services Delivery – 40 professionals

    Management,
    People and operational management – Organization, governance and processes

    Architecture,
    SAN, Storage and Backup architecture redesign

  • Sogeti France - Bid Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2012 - 2012 Market Unit Industry Aerospace and Defense

    Bid Management,
    Bid Management for offers higher than 1M€

    Solution Design,
    Technical architecture, delivery model, governance and processes

  • Sogeti - Practice Leader

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - 2011 Banking – 60 professionals

    Management,
    Professionals recruitment, management and follow-up

    Delivery,
    Contracts management and follow-up (outsourcing contracts up to 3M€)

  • Sogeti - Hardware Architect & Capacity Planning Engineer

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2007 - 2010 Distributed Mainframe and Storage hardware Architect for La Banque Postale

    Architecture,
    Architecture redesign and urbanism strategy

    Capacity Management,
    Storage infrastructure management and optimization – 15M€ per year
    Distributed infrastructure management and optimization – 18M€ per year

  • Sogeti - Architect & Technical Expert

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2003 - 2006 Multi-tiers platform design and architecture for Services financiers de La Poste

    Online Banking Multi-tiers platform design and architecture

Formations

