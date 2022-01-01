Benoit RIOU

-
Sogeti
- Airbus Group Technical Account Manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2016 - maintenant
Part of Capgemini worldwide strategic account team for Airbus Group
Business Development,
Infrastructure Offering with Account Executive at worldwide level
Delivery & Management,
Transnational contract delivery follow-up, crisis management and resource allocation
-
Sogeti France
- Practice Manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2014 - 2015
Aerospace and Banking - In charge of 83 professionals
Management,
Recruitment and career management of 83 professionals
Delivery,
Contract management and follow-up (from outsourcing to private cloud contracts up to 25M€)
-
Sogeti France
- Service Manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2013 - 2013
Airbus Helicopters Out Sourcing – IaaS and PaaS Services Delivery – 40 professionals
Management,
People and operational management – Organization, governance and processes
Architecture,
SAN, Storage and Backup architecture redesign
-
Sogeti France
- Bid Manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2012 - 2012
Market Unit Industry Aerospace and Defense
Bid Management,
Bid Management for offers higher than 1M€
Solution Design,
Technical architecture, delivery model, governance and processes
-
Sogeti
- Practice Leader
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2011 - 2011
Banking – 60 professionals
Management,
Professionals recruitment, management and follow-up
Delivery,
Contracts management and follow-up (outsourcing contracts up to 3M€)
-
Sogeti
- Hardware Architect & Capacity Planning Engineer
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2007 - 2010
Distributed Mainframe and Storage hardware Architect for La Banque Postale
Architecture,
Architecture redesign and urbanism strategy
Capacity Management,
Storage infrastructure management and optimization – 15M€ per year
Distributed infrastructure management and optimization – 18M€ per year
-
Sogeti
- Architect & Technical Expert
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2003 - 2006
Multi-tiers platform design and architecture for Services financiers de La Poste
Online Banking Multi-tiers platform design and architecture