Menu

Benoit VASSELIN

Blagnac

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Verneuil-sur-Seine dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Perl Programming
Lotus Notes/Domino
Visual Basic
Microsoft Windows
LotusScript
helpdesk
Workstation 4.0
Windows Server 2008 R2
Visual Basic for Applications
UNIX
Symantec Enterprise Vault
Symantec
Personal Home Page
Oracle
Network Appliance
MySQL
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange Server
Linux
HTML

Entreprises

  • Airbus Safran Launchers - Ingénieur systèmes

    Blagnac 2013 - maintenant Mission : Ingénieur systèmes chez Au sein d'une équipe de 20 personnes, je suis le référent
    messagerie. Ce qui représente trois organisations Exchange 2010 de
    11000 boîtes actives, des passerelles Symantec Messaging Gateway
    et une infra 2003 en cours de désengagement.
    J'ai piloté ou géré le déploiement 4 Exchange 2010, une de
    qualification et 3 de productions dont la dernière pour 11000 boîtes,
    la migration de l'Exchange 2003 vers le 2010 par Quest Migration
    Manager, la mise à jour des référentiels documentaires liés à la
    messagerie et 2 migrations de 5000 boîtes par les outils Microsoft
    pour la Joint Venture Airbus Safran Launchers.
    Je suis aussi le référent en scripting Powershell du site. Je développe
    régulièrement des scripts Powershell pour industrialiser des tâches,
    gagner du temps sur le traitement de la production ou en
    collaboration pour la réalisation de projets.

  • Eads Astrium - Administrateur systèmes

    2012 - 2013 Au sein d'une équipe Run de 5 personnes en 2/8, je supervisais et
    administrais les 800 serveurs d'Astrium basé sur de WindowsServer
    2K3 & 2K8 ainsi que les serveurs Citrix, Vmware et Netapp 7-mode et
    cluster-mode avec des outils telle que Nagios, Mom, Controlm et
    NetBackup.
    J'administrais les serveurs Exchange 2003 sur une forêt de 6000
    boîtes aux lettres, Entreprise Vault 9 et Windows Server 2K3 & 2K8
    pour les tâches de production ainsi que la mise en place et le
    désengagement des serveurs.
    Je faisais de la gestion d'incidents par Remedy ARS et du scripting
    sous Powershell, Vbs ou Perl pour ces environnements,
    Dans le cadre de cette mission, j'ai géré des projets comme l'étude
    et la mise en place de procédure pour le désengagement de serveurs
    Exchange 2003, la reprise d'un script complexe en Perl pour y ajouter
    des traitements et le développement d'un script en Vbs en urgence
    pour modifier en masse les Acls des boîte aux lettres de l'infra

  • Open - Ingénieur Systèmes

    Levallois-Perret 2008 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau