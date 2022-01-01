Benoît VASSEUR

I am currently a Senior Manager in the technology, media, telecommunications (“TMT”) audit practice of KPMG in Paris. I have been working as a financial auditor with KPMG for more than twelve years and graduated as a French chartered accountant in 2008. While I have spent most of my career in Paris, I went on an eighteen-month secondment in Toronto, Canada, from September 2003 to March 2005.



Throughout my time with KPMG, I have gained an extensive knowledge in accounting matters in a number of industries, ranging from food & beverages to retail, pharmaceuticals, media, advertising, professional services, manufacturing, etc. I am leading several audit engagements for international groups listed on the Paris stock exchange and for French subsidiaries of foreign-listed groups. In this respect, I am highly familiar with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), especially those pronouncements in relation to revenue, intangible assets, contingencies, etc.



I have served more than 80 different groups since I started with KPMG. This required me to show continuous flexibility, to understand the issues in depth and on a timely basis, to collaborate with a number of people having various backgrounds and responsibilities such as operations, IT, controlling, procurement, human resources, marketing, etc.



In addition to my customer service activity, I am serving as People Manager, heading a division of approximately 40 professionals in terms of appraisals, career management, training support. I also participate in the firm's quality performance review process, performing independent inspections of audit files in foreign countries.



Finally, constantly focusing on business development, I regularly assist on requests for audit proposals launched by clients and prospects.



