Menu

Bernard FRIDMAN

ST PRIX

En résumé

APRES UNE CARRIERE PROFESSIONNELLE SOMME TOUTE PLUTÔT CORRECTE JE SUIS DEVENU NUMISMATE ET AMATEUR ÉCLAIRE DE LIVRES ANCIENS

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
DAC
Directeur de projet

Entreprises

  • MY JOB - RETRAITE

    2012 - maintenant Numismate et Chineur d'objets anciens

  • MY JOB - CONSULTANT INDEPENDANT

    2008 - 2012

  • Getronics - Directeur Projet

    Rungis 1999 - 2007 Directeur Projet, Getronics
    GESTION DE PROJETS :
    • BP : Consulting développement du DAC BP et obtention du CET
    • LNE : Obtention de l’agrément qualité Réparateur Fabriquant EMR et du CET RAP PSS-2000
    • GIE CB : Agrément GIE CB GAB DAB Olivetti
    • Projets Secret Défense : AFI et Armée de l’Air Projet AWACS
    • Wang 1988-92 : Agent Sécurité Titulaire habilité Secret Defense
    • EADS : Matériels Tempest
    • Chef de Produit : VS /Serveurs /GAB/DAB

    COORDINATION DE COMPTE :
    • SDTE-ARIANE
    • EADS
    • AFI
    • KODAK

    PROJETS DEPLOIEMENT:
    • BP
    • Ministère de la justice
    • Ford
    Secteur : Conseils et Services

  • Olivetti - Chef de Produits

    1994 - 1999 • GIE CB : Agrément GIE CB GAB DAB Olivetti
    • Projets Secret Défense : AFI et Armée de l’Air Projet AWACS

    • Chef de Produit : Serveurs bureautiques et Réseaux marque Olivetti

    Chef de Produits : GAB DAB Marque Olivetti
    avec obtention des agréments GIE CB pour commercialiser les produits en France

  • Wang - Chef de Produits

    1985 - 1992 Chef de Produits Serveurs VS

    Responsable des Marchés Sécurité

    Habilité Secret Défense

    Agent Sécurité Titulaire

    Produits Tempest

  • Burroughs - Responsable Formation

    1982 - 1985 Chargé des formations pour les commerciaux Burroughs

    Formations Réseaux

  • Burroughs - Ingénieur Commercial

    1973 - 1982

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :