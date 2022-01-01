Bernard FRIDMAN

APRES UNE CARRIERE PROFESSIONNELLE SOMME TOUTE PLUTÔT CORRECTE JE SUIS DEVENU NUMISMATE ET AMATEUR ÉCLAIRE DE LIVRES ANCIENS
Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
DAC
Directeur de projet
Entreprises
MY JOB
- RETRAITE
2012 - maintenantNumismate et Chineur d'objets anciens
- CONSULTANT INDEPENDANT
2008 - 2012
Getronics
- Directeur Projet
Rungis1999 - 2007Directeur Projet, Getronics
GESTION DE PROJETS :
• BP : Consulting développement du DAC BP et obtention du CET
• LNE : Obtention de l’agrément qualité Réparateur Fabriquant EMR et du CET RAP PSS-2000
• GIE CB : Agrément GIE CB GAB DAB Olivetti
• Projets Secret Défense : AFI et Armée de l’Air Projet AWACS
• Wang 1988-92 : Agent Sécurité Titulaire habilité Secret Defense
• EADS : Matériels Tempest
• Chef de Produit : VS /Serveurs /GAB/DAB
COORDINATION DE COMPTE :
• SDTE-ARIANE
• EADS
• AFI
• KODAK
PROJETS DEPLOIEMENT:
• BP
• Ministère de la justice
• Ford
Secteur : Conseils et Services
Olivetti
- Chef de Produits
1994 - 1999• GIE CB : Agrément GIE CB GAB DAB Olivetti
• Projets Secret Défense : AFI et Armée de l’Air Projet AWACS
• Chef de Produit : Serveurs bureautiques et Réseaux marque Olivetti
Chef de Produits : GAB DAB Marque Olivetti
avec obtention des agréments GIE CB pour commercialiser les produits en France
Wang
- Chef de Produits
1985 - 1992Chef de Produits Serveurs VS
Responsable des Marchés Sécurité
Habilité Secret Défense
Agent Sécurité Titulaire
Produits Tempest
Burroughs
- Responsable Formation
1982 - 1985Chargé des formations pour les commerciaux Burroughs