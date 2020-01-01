Menu

Bernard OLLAGNIER

PARIS

Bernard P. Ollagnier is a recognized leading professionnal mainly operating in France, USA and Canada. Bernard delivers services :
- PR / corporate lobbying / public and corporate events
- international background for more than 30 years (France, Europe, USA, Canada)
- creating, producing TV programs and webtv as well .

B O innovated the "cultural intelligence" as a new
way to create links on a comprehensive base.

He currently serves as General Delegate of the International Film Festival of Public Policies.

Bernard managed several high ranked PR agencies in Paris and New York.
- among his main actions: lobbying and PR for Apple / Macintosh - L'Hermione-La Fayette (USA) - Departement Ardennes (USA, Canada), groupe media Acteurs publics - communication / jours vert-orange-rouge Bison Futé - French Dental Health Program, golden awarded in USA - mise en place des services d'information des DDE - European Writers Festival - Région Paca - etc. (detailed résumé on demand).


Bernard Ollagnier intervient au Canada et aux USA ainsi qu'en France au service de projets culturels français, d'entreprises PME innovantes , collectivités territoriales et entreprises
He also serves American and Canadian companies involved in cultural industry including TV, hi tech communications, urbanism, food business and health.

- Bernard Ollagnier founded and chaired the prestigious Paris Club Radio TV and the Radio TV Laurels at the French Senate. He also leads the group "International relations of public authorities and local administrations" inside Communication Publique, the Association of public Directors of Communications.

His main services are devoted to : arts /culture/ TV - local and public authorities - hi tech/TIC/ - "food business" - health - finances - tourism

Bernard innovated the French Canadian TV Days in Paris.

Author, lecturer.
Last book :"Communiquer, un défi français - Du tout com' à la communication réelle" (Ed.L'Harmattan)
Entreprises

  • BBO - President

    2003 - maintenant Corporate lobbying, PR, International Network. France, USA, Canada.
    Résumé on demand.

  • BBOCOM - CEO

    2003 - maintenant * Président, FM&S, think tank,
    Conseiller, Acteurs publics, Cricket Manna, Ardennes, L'Hermione, la FTPE, le Cercle National Coaching,..
    Producteur, "Un fauteuil au 23 quai de Conti"(France5)
    * "Communiquer, un défi français" (Ed.L'Harmattan)

    B O mène des missions de création de liens et d'actions de communication: France, USA, Canada.
    www.bureaubo.vpweb.fr

  • Ruder Finn - Exec Senior VP , Directeur Conseil

    1992 - 1996 France, USA
    EPR international

  • EPR INTL - PDG

    1989 - 2003 Paris, Londres, Bruxelles, Francfort, Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, New York, Montréal, Tokyo.
    International PR network.
    Toyota, programmes européens Force et Leonardo, ADF santé dentaire, Europe Stratégie, ...

  • INTL BCMI Inc. - Executive chairman

    1989 - 2001 International PR. Paris, New York
    PACA, US Mint, Croma, ADF association dentaire de France, ...

  • CMC - Directeur associé

    1986 - 1990 Agence Claude Marti Communication
    Clermont-Ferrand, INPI, Antoine Riboud, Michel Rocard,...

  • Promo2000 - Directeur général

    1979 - 1986 Grands comptes dont Apple, Bergasol, Fluocaril, ...

Formations

