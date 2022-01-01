Menu

Blanche DELACOURT

TOULOUSE

Graduated in July 2014 for my Master degree in International Business Development, I am the international business developer for a French tango clothes brand in Toulouse since March 2014. I am looking for opportunities in international business projects in Buenos Aires, Argentina.


Before finishing my Master’s degree in International Business, I took a gap year to go to India (2012-2013) For 10 months, I traveled alone and volunteered all around the country. I had to adapt my behavior to the local demands: I developed many skills such as flexibility, patience, creativity, humor, interpersonal relationships. Very often I had to put things into perspective.After this incredible long-term journey, i finished my master degree courses focused on international business and management in Barcelona (September-December 2013). To discover a new continent, practice my Spanish and get a new experience, I went to Argentina for two months (January and February 2014).

I love new projects, I am quite creative and over all I have this ability to gather people to make projects come true, in professional or private life. My last trilingual personal project is to be seen onArray

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Télétravail
Développement durable
RSE
Communication responsable
Sphinx Software
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • GUSTANGO - Développement internationa

    2014 - maintenant GUSTANGO - Toulouse (Entreprise de création de vêtements de tango urbain)
    Stage de fin d'étude de 6 mois (mars - août) puis CDD de 9 mois (depuis septembre)
    Responsable développement international de la marque
    * Business Model, business plan et projections financières ;
    * Plan de communication et déploiement ;
    * Recherche de diffuseurs et partenaires internationaux ;
    * Mise en place process de logistiques ;
    * Gestion des commandes et service clients internationaux

  • Yes oui care - Free Lance

    2013 - maintenant Création et animation du blog http://yesouicare.wordpress.com/

  • Travel vox editions - Reporter / rédactrice

    2013 - maintenant Reporter au Rajasthan, Inde
    Publication d’un guide de voyage sur le Rajasthan http://www.travel-vox.com

  • Plan créatif User First - Chargée d'études quali

    2012 - 2012 Etudes qualitatives des besoins des consommateurs : benchmark, préparation de focus groupes, interviews qualitatifs, préparation des analyses d'études, relation clients

  • INDE - Baroudeuse

    2012 - 2013 UN AN DE VOYAGE EN SOLITAIRE EN INDE ET VOLONTARIAT DANS DES BIDONVILLES

  • Le bonbon Centre - Rédactrice

    2012 - 2012 Rédactrice / pigiste ponctuelle

  • Plan créatif - Chargée d'étude RSE

    2011 - 2011 Etude RSE, formation de toute l'équipe (60 personnes) aux enjeux de la RSE dans la communication, organisation de la semaine du développement durable et de la semaine du handicap, mise en place du tri sélectif dans l'entreprise

  • PLAN CREATIF - Conseil en innovation

    2011 - 2012 * Consultant Junior User Experience
    * En charge de la RSE ;
    * Organisation complète des semaines développement durable / handicap

  • GREENWORKING - Chargée communication et veille

    Paris 2011 - 2011 (6 mois) Free-Lance
    * Chargée communication et veille concurrentielle ;
    * Préparation d'une étude nationale sur le management du télétravail

  • Greenworking - Aide au développement

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Responsable des réseaux sociaux
    - En charge de la rédaction d’articles pour le blog et la newsletter
    - Veille concurrentielle
    - Préparation d’une étude nationale sur le management du télétravail

  • ESCadrille Toulouse Junior Conseil - Chef de Projet

    Toulouse 2010 - 2010 Etude de potentialités de développement EASYTRI (entrepreneur)

    - Création et administration d’un questionnaire ;
    - Traitement et analyse des données sur l’outil Sphinx PLUS ² ;
    - Rédaction d’un rapport et de recommandations.

    Etude de satisfaction Association des diplômés de l’ESC Toulouse

    - Création et administration d’un questionnaire ;
    - Traitement et analyse des données sur l’outil Sphinx PLUS ² ;
    - Saisie des fiches-profil des diplômés sondés sur l'annuaire des anciens ;
    - Rédaction d’un rapport et de recommandations.

  • ESCadrille Toulouse Junior Conseil - Stagiaire

    Toulouse 2010 - 2010 Juin – sept 2010

    - Gestion administrative de la structure ;
    - Etablissement des bulletins de versement étudiants ;
    - Relation Prospects ;

  • ESCadrille Toulouse Junior Conseil - Chargée d'étude

    Toulouse 2010 - maintenant Étude de marché - ERDF
    2010-2011 | Secteur du bois et de l'énergie | étude documentaire de potentialité

    Étude de marché - AM°CELCIUS
    2010 | Secteur du luxe | Étude de potentialité.

    Étude de marché - SPM (PME)
    2010 | Secteur des protections murales et mains courantes | Étude de développement d'activité sur de nouveaux marchés.

    Étude de marché - Doyen Auto France
    2010 | Secteur automobile | Étude de potentialité de développement du réseau API

  • ESCADRILLE - études marketing

    2009 - 2011 ESCADRILLE TOULOUSE JUNIOR CONSEIL (Junior entreprise : Cabinet de conseils et
    (2 ans) Travail associatif mi-temps
    * Administrateur (relation client, RH, développement commercial) ;
    * Chargée d'études marketing quali / quanti
    * Fondatrice de la Green Business Unit

  • ESCadrille Toulouse Junior Conseil - Responsable Green Business

    Toulouse 2009 - 2011 Responsable Développement de la Business Unit GREEN BUSINESS:

    - Création d’une charte RSE pour la structure ;
    - Constitution d'un dossier pour le Challenge Junior Durable de la CNJE;
    - Création et développement de Produits Green Business ;
    - Partenariat avec le Bureau du Développement Durable de l’ESCT;
    - Pilotage d'un groupe de travail pour la constitution du Rapport RSE de l'ESC Toulouse;
    - Formée au Bilan Carbone Campus par le REFEDD

    - Membre du Comité de Pilotage mise en place ISO 9001

Formations

Réseau