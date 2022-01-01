Blanche DELACOURT

Graduated in July 2014 for my Master degree in International Business Development, I am the international business developer for a French tango clothes brand in Toulouse since March 2014. I am looking for opportunities in international business projects in Buenos Aires, Argentina.





Before finishing my Master’s degree in International Business, I took a gap year to go to India (2012-2013) For 10 months, I traveled alone and volunteered all around the country. I had to adapt my behavior to the local demands: I developed many skills such as flexibility, patience, creativity, humor, interpersonal relationships. Very often I had to put things into perspective.After this incredible long-term journey, i finished my master degree courses focused on international business and management in Barcelona (September-December 2013). To discover a new continent, practice my Spanish and get a new experience, I went to Argentina for two months (January and February 2014).



I love new projects, I am quite creative and over all I have this ability to gather people to make projects come true, in professional or private life. My last trilingual personal project is to be seen onArray



RESUME in ENGLISH and SPANISH TO BE UPDATED SOON !



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Télétravail

Développement durable

RSE

Communication responsable

Sphinx Software

Microsoft Office