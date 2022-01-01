Menu

Blandine CORDIER-PALASSE

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Executive Search focusing on General Counsels and expert lawyers, Risk managers, Compliance Officers, Corporate Secretaries and for private practice, Partners and expert lawyers.

She offers her clients the benefit of a substantial operational international experience as a lawyer in an anglo saxon law firm and General Counsel and Company Secretary in multinational listed corporations.

She assists her clients in implementing their development and growth strategies. She has the necessary know how and skills to anticipate their real needs and advise them on defining the appropriate profile.

Spécialités
Executive Search and Talent Management Consulting Firm in Legal, Tax, Compliance, Risk management

Entreprises

  • BCP Executive search - Managing partner

    2010 - maintenant Cabinet de conseil en organisation et recrutement de profils de direction et d'experts confirmés dans les métiers du Droit, Fiscal, Compliance, Relations et Affaires sociales, Ressources humaines, Communication et Communication Financière

    Par ailleurs, Cofondatrice et Vice-Présidente du Cercle De la Compliance, association fondée en 2011

  • Boyden Executive search - Associée Practice juridique, fiscal, compliance, communication financière en charge de la

    2008 - 2010

  • Siparex - Directeur juridique

    2007 - 2007

  • Gemplus - Directeur juridique corporate et secrétaire du conseil

    Meudon 1998 - 2005

  • Parfinance - Directeur juridique

    1994 - 1998

  • Slaughter & May - Avocat

    1988 - 1994

Formations

Réseau