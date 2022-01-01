Blandine CORDIER-PALASSE

Executive Search focusing on General Counsels and expert lawyers, Risk managers, Compliance Officers, Corporate Secretaries and for private practice, Partners and expert lawyers.



She offers her clients the benefit of a substantial operational international experience as a lawyer in an anglo saxon law firm and General Counsel and Company Secretary in multinational listed corporations.



She assists her clients in implementing their development and growth strategies. She has the necessary know how and skills to anticipate their real needs and advise them on defining the appropriate profile.



Spécialités

Executive Search and Talent Management Consulting Firm in Legal, Tax, Compliance, Risk management