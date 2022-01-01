Menu

Brigitte NGUYEN

PUTEAUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Biology
Business
French
International
International business
Marketing
Sales
Sales & Marketing

Entreprises

  • Mindjet - Corporate Sales Representative

    2011 - maintenant

  • Hewlett Packard - Inside Sales Senior for Indirect Channel

    COURTABOEUF 2010 - 2010

  • JDA - Business Development Manager

    2010 - 2010

  • Oracle - Business Development consultant

    Colombes 2008 - 2010 OracleDirect is the sales operations centre representing 25 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In a truly multicultural environment 350 talented professionals from throughout Europe interact in 20 different languages with current and future Oracle customers using latest internet technologies.

    RESPONSIBILITIES:

    * Build business approach to generate valuable opportunities by calling (outbound calls) potential customers and by taking calls (inbound calls) from potential customers
    * High level of collaboration with in-country Marketing and Sales teams
    * Meet agreed target for business opportunities generation and quality standards
    * Pipeline Management

  • Impact Net - Commercial

    2007 - 2008 Impact Net is the european leader in E-mail Marketing.
    They manage your e-mailing campaign from A to Z. They also provide an important database of Fax and telephone number for your other marketing needs.

    My responsibilities within Impact Net as Commercial were :

    *The management of an existing Customers portfolio
    *The prospection of new customers
    *The fidelisation of the customers
    *The follow up of the customers marketing campaigns ( Study and Targeting of the right database to use, Creation of the marketing materials, Collaboration with the production manager for the technical side)

  • Editis Interforum - Commercial support in the Export Department

    Paris 2007 - 2007 INTERFORUM is a subsidiary of the Editis group. It’s specialized in three activities:
    - Commercial diffusion of books in France and abroad.
    - Logistic distribution of the books in France and Belgium
    - Operation management for buying, printing, housing and computing decisions of the Editis group

    The activities of Interforum are the diffusion and the distribution. The company plays an important role between the editorial creation and the customers.

    My work there was to replace one of the sale’s assistants. My responsibilities were to :

    *To manage the questions of the customers and answer to their needs.
    *To manage the return of the non sold goods and the one which are not anymore commercialized.
    *To follow up the special commercial operations.
    *To help the salesmen.
    *To follow up the important orders
    *To chase up the customers when a product is now available.
    *To update the data used
    *I helped to fill a data bank which will serve for the set up of the newsletter intended to the client of the export department. In this aim, I had to contact a lot of people and it was nearly the only moment during my placement that I had to speak in English.

    I also continue the work of the previous trainee; I exploited the available data concerning all the goods used for the promotion. And in order to improve the quality of the goods, I proceed to a survey by phone.
    I get the luck to be present for the editor presentation meetings. It was interesting to see how the new books are introduced.

Formations

  • DBS Ecole Supérieure De Vente Industrielle Internationale

    Douai 2005 - 2007 INTERNATIONAL AND INDUSTRIAL SALES AND MARKETING METHODS

    The classes were taught at 70% in English and supported by work placements through the years.
    The target competencies were:
    International Business Strategy
    International Sales
    International Management
    (Team & projects)
    International Operations

  • IUT Laval

    Laval 2003 - 2005 Biological engineering

    Specialised in Biological and Biochemical Analysis

    Biological Engineering

