Brigitte NGUYEN

Entreprises
Mindjet
- Corporate Sales Representative
2011 - maintenant
Hewlett Packard
- Inside Sales Senior for Indirect Channel
COURTABOEUF2010 - 2010
JDA
- Business Development Manager
2010 - 2010
Oracle
- Business Development consultant
Colombes2008 - 2010OracleDirect is the sales operations centre representing 25 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In a truly multicultural environment 350 talented professionals from throughout Europe interact in 20 different languages with current and future Oracle customers using latest internet technologies.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
* Build business approach to generate valuable opportunities by calling (outbound calls) potential customers and by taking calls (inbound calls) from potential customers
* High level of collaboration with in-country Marketing and Sales teams
* Meet agreed target for business opportunities generation and quality standards
* Pipeline Management
Impact Net
- Commercial
2007 - 2008Impact Net is the european leader in E-mail Marketing.
They manage your e-mailing campaign from A to Z. They also provide an important database of Fax and telephone number for your other marketing needs.
My responsibilities within Impact Net as Commercial were :
*The management of an existing Customers portfolio
*The prospection of new customers
*The fidelisation of the customers
*The follow up of the customers marketing campaigns ( Study and Targeting of the right database to use, Creation of the marketing materials, Collaboration with the production manager for the technical side)
Editis Interforum
- Commercial support in the Export Department
Paris2007 - 2007INTERFORUM is a subsidiary of the Editis group. It’s specialized in three activities:
- Commercial diffusion of books in France and abroad.
- Logistic distribution of the books in France and Belgium
- Operation management for buying, printing, housing and computing decisions of the Editis group
The activities of Interforum are the diffusion and the distribution. The company plays an important role between the editorial creation and the customers.
My work there was to replace one of the sale’s assistants. My responsibilities were to :
*To manage the questions of the customers and answer to their needs.
*To manage the return of the non sold goods and the one which are not anymore commercialized.
*To follow up the special commercial operations.
*To help the salesmen.
*To follow up the important orders
*To chase up the customers when a product is now available.
*To update the data used
*I helped to fill a data bank which will serve for the set up of the newsletter intended to the client of the export department. In this aim, I had to contact a lot of people and it was nearly the only moment during my placement that I had to speak in English.
I also continue the work of the previous trainee; I exploited the available data concerning all the goods used for the promotion. And in order to improve the quality of the goods, I proceed to a survey by phone.
I get the luck to be present for the editor presentation meetings. It was interesting to see how the new books are introduced.
Douai2005 - 2007INTERNATIONAL AND INDUSTRIAL SALES AND MARKETING METHODS
The classes were taught at 70% in English and supported by work placements through the years.
The target competencies were:
International Business Strategy
International Sales
International Management
(Team & projects)
International Operations