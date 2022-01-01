Retail
Bruno COUPÉ
Bruno COUPÉ
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
A bientôt !
Bruno Coupé
Mes compétences :
Fibre Optique
Entreprises
FIBREOS
- Gérant
2010 - maintenant
Distribution de matériels Fibre Optique auprès des installateurs pour des applications Télécom, LAN, Broadcast.
FRANCE PUBLI MOBILE
- Gérant
2008 - 2009
REMIC
- Directeur de site
1998 - 2007
Responsable de plateforme logistique alimentaire.
En charge du management, de la commercialisation, du marketing.
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESIG
Lille
1987 - 1989
BTS Action Commerciale
Lycée Gaston Berger (Lille)
Lille
1984 - 1987
Réseau
Damien PAQUES
Florence BRILLAULT
Johann LE NORMAND
Laurent SERRURIER
Ludovic AERNOUTS
Marko KULAS
Nicolas GROUT
Olivier LUISETTI
Patrice EHRET
Stevanovic KRISTINA
