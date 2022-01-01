Menu

Carine PÉNIGAULT

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

International HR Leader with over 17 years experience in various sectors: automotive industry, publishing industry, financial services and FMCG.
Track record of adding value to the business by developing and executing HR strategy and customer focussed solutions to enable the business to meet its objectives.
HR Business Partner with a global and commercial outlook and deep expertise in the core technical areas of HR (Org Design, HR transformation & digitalization, Change Management, Employee Relations, Reward, L&D, Performance & talent Management).

Mes compétences :
Trilingue français, anglais, espagnol
HR Business Partnering
Stratégie RH
Change management
Gestion des talents
Direction des ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • British American Tobacco - DRH

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2016 Member of the France leadership team, act as a HR strategic partner to design and deliver human resource strategy in line with business agenda and support the high performance culture by rewarding, retaining and attracting top talent in a highly regulated and changing environment.

    Lead a team of 9 direct reports to design, develop, plan, implement and evaluate all key HR initiatives, including but not limited the transformation & digitalization of the HR function, the launch of a performance recognition platform, the org design and capabilities set up in the context of plain packaging and e-cigarette launch.

    Provide vision, strategy, leadership and drive progress in areas such as succession planning, performance and engagement management, diversity, leadership development, brand awarness, employee&industrial relations, Comp&Ben, workforce planning, cost optimization.

  • Moneygram - DRH Régionale

    Paris 2010 - 2015 Senior HR Business Partner responsible for leading the HR function throughout France, Benelux, Iberia, Africa, Romania, Bulgaria & Switzerland, providing support to over 500 employees.
    Member of the MoneyGram’s regional executive committee, I provided HR consulting ranging from strategic to tactical support during a period of substantial change and within a complex social climate. I identified and executed organizational and talent strategies across the region, including HR transformation programs.

  • LexisNexis France - Responsable RH et Développement

    PARIS 2007 - 2010 As HR Development Manager of LexisNexis France (600 employees), I created the Talent function, implementing a process to identify high potentials through an assessment center, deploying succession plans and driving progress in management development.
    I was also HR Manager of LexisNexis Intelligence Solutions, a subsidiary of LexisNexis France, and partnered with the Managing Director on all HR matters.

  • Faurecia - Responsable RH et Développement

    2002 - 2007 From 2002 to 2004, I was HR Development Manager for the purchasing and marketing functions reporting to the Group HRVP and Purchasing/Marketing VPs, providing support to ~1000 employees across 28 countries, in a companies merger context.

    From 2004 to 2007, I was HR Manager for the support functions of the Seating Business Unit, looking after 200 employees and managing various HR transversal projects.

  • Lear Corporation - DRH Adjointe

    Southfield 2000 - 2002 1. Participation to the set up of the 1st seat assembly JIT plant of Lear Corporation in France, leading hundreds of recruitments and deploying large scale training programs.
    2. Drive the change management in the context of the acquisition of a Faurecia production plant by Lear Corporation (culture, values, communication, training).

  • Colgate Palmolive - Chargée de Ressources Humaines

    Bois-Colombes 1999 - 2000 Recruitment, training, performance appraisal process follow-up

Formations

Réseau