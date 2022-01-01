Carine PÉNIGAULT

International HR Leader with over 17 years experience in various sectors: automotive industry, publishing industry, financial services and FMCG.

Track record of adding value to the business by developing and executing HR strategy and customer focussed solutions to enable the business to meet its objectives.

HR Business Partner with a global and commercial outlook and deep expertise in the core technical areas of HR (Org Design, HR transformation & digitalization, Change Management, Employee Relations, Reward, L&D, Performance & talent Management).



Mes compétences :

Trilingue français, anglais, espagnol

HR Business Partnering

Stratégie RH

Change management

Gestion des talents

Direction des ressources humaines