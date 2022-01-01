Menu

Carine SAUVAGE

Bois-Colombes

Entreprises

  • IBM - Business Transformation, Operations and Portfolio Manager, IGF GARS Europe

    Bois-Colombes 2015 - maintenant

  • IBM - Lease Portfolio Manager, IGF GARS Europe

    Bois-Colombes 2013 - 2015

  • IBM - European Global Asset Remanufacturing Services Operations and Sales Support Manager

    Bois-Colombes 2010 - 2013

  • IBM - Site Controller, CFO

    Bois-Colombes 2008 - 2010

  • IBM - Finance (various from Financial analyst to 1st line F&P Manager)

    Bois-Colombes 1998 - 2008

  • KPMG - Auditor

    Courbevoie 1995 - 1998

Formations

