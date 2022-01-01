Carine SAUVAGE

-
IBM
- Business Transformation, Operations and Portfolio Manager, IGF GARS Europe
Bois-Colombes
2015 - maintenant
-
IBM
- Lease Portfolio Manager, IGF GARS Europe
Bois-Colombes
2013 - 2015
-
IBM
- European Global Asset Remanufacturing Services Operations and Sales Support Manager
Bois-Colombes
2010 - 2013
-
IBM
- Site Controller, CFO
Bois-Colombes
2008 - 2010
-
IBM
- Finance (various from Financial analyst to 1st line F&P Manager)
Bois-Colombes
1998 - 2008
-
KPMG
- Auditor
Courbevoie
1995 - 1998