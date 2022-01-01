Carine THOMAS

Colbond (France)
- Project Manager JDEdwards EnterpriseOne
2008 - maintenant
Principal objectives: set up JDE EnterpriseOne (8.12) for a new factory at Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) and Dundee (United Kingdom)
Activities:
Lead and efficiently manage the projects using both internal and external resources to set up JDEdwards modules and/or functionalities as required respecting the budget and deadlines fixed by the organization on an international level.
Implementation of the following JDEdwards modules: finance, sales and distribution, procurement, planning & production, inventory management, maintenance
- Definition and write up of the functional specifications
- Basic and functional JDE set up
- Data recovery
- Integration/Acceptance testing
- Documentation (training guides (UPK))
- Key/End user training
- CNC activities: packages, user set up, security, task management…
COLBOND (The Netherlands)
- Application Manager JDEdwards
2002 - 2008
Implementation, improvement and management of applications (JDEdwards, RFSmart, OWL Interface) for a Global company as well as providing advice and initiating automation solutions. Ensure the systems functions effectively and continuity is guaranteed.
Responsible for the maintenance and improvement of the system application including:
• End user support for logistics (Distribution & Manufacturing).
• Technical support (basic CNC activities)
• Analysis, definition, implementation, testing, training and documentation write up (UPK) for new functionalities to optimize business operations making sure they do not conflict with existing functionalities and other interfaces.
• Management of 3rd party consultant (coordination of their work, planning, budget follow up)
Project Management: I was project leader or project member for the following projects:
2008: WMS (Warehouse Management System) implementation in Arnhem (NL)
2007: JDE Uprgarde from Xe to 8.12 (5 sites)
2006: JDEdwards Xe implementation in Paris
2005: EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) implementation
2005: JDE maintenance module implementation in Emmen (NL).
2002-2003: Project leader of the data integrity team and project member of the security and technical teams for the JDEdwards Xe implementation in Arnhem (NL), Emmen (NL) and Obernburg (DE)
2002: Project member of the security team and technical team for the JDEdwards Xe implementation in Asheville (US).