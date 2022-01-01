Menu

Carlos MELERO

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • VeriFone - MEA Technical Support Analyst

    2011 - maintenant Similar responsibilities than previous position for partners from Middle East and Africa.

  • Gemalto - NAM & RSA Sales Technical Support

    Meudon 2008 - 2010 From November 2008
    Gemalto - E-Payment Terminals - POS (Point-of-Sales)

    Sales technical support for NAM region and South Africa.
    - Technical interface for product and systems between customer and core teams.
    - Sales assistant regarding technical subjects.
    - RFC's definitions and technical feedback to corporate product marketing.

  • Gemalto - R&D Security Team Leader & Project Manager

    Meudon 2006 - 2008 Gemalto - E-Payment Terminals - POS (Point-of-Sales)

    From August 2007
    R&D EAL4 Project Manager:
    - Management of Common Criteria (EAL4) APACS certification process.

    July 2006 – July 2007
    R&D Security Team Leader:
    - Coordination of software development involving secure processor.
    - Coordination of PCI PED certification process.
    - Analysis and specification of banking secrets initialization system for CETREL (Luxembourg) and secure firmware customization (CTAP).

  • Axalto - R&D Core Software Engineer

    MEUDON 2002 - 2006 Axalto - E-Payment Terminals - POS (Point-of-Sales)
    April 2002 – June 2006

    R&D Core Software Engineer:
    - Secure software development, including cryptographic algorithms, for all the range of MagICTM terminals.
    - Support for PCI PED (old VISA PED) and Common Criteria (EAL4) certification process for APACS.

  • Schlumberger - Wireless PKI Project Engineer

    Paris 2001 - 2002 Schlumberger - Mobile Communications Operations (MCO)
    February 2001 – March 2002

    Wireless PKI Project Engineer:
    - First as intern and after as employee, I was working on secure WAP applications and environments that could make use of secure features of SchlumbergerSema cards as WIM cards (SIMERA e-Motion)

  • Aventia Tecnologías S.A - Intern

    2000 - 2000 Aventia Tecnologías S.A. Sant Just d’Esvern (Spain)
    From May 2000 – July 2000

    Intern at Web/Java Projects Department
    - Working on Java based web application projects.

  • Auna - Intern

    2000 - 2001 Auna (Formerly Retevision S.A.), Barcelona (Spain)
    From July 2000 – February 2001

    Intern at Cable Department:
    - Working on fiber-optic cable deployment projects.

Formations

  • Universidad Nacional De Educación A Distancia MBA (Madrid)

    Madrid 2004 - 2006

  • Universitat Politècnica De Catalunya (UPC) (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 1995 - 2001 Telecommunication Engineering Degree

Réseau