Carlos MELERO

VeriFone
- MEA Technical Support Analyst
2011 - maintenant
Similar responsibilities than previous position for partners from Middle East and Africa.
Gemalto
- NAM & RSA Sales Technical Support
Meudon
2008 - 2010
From November 2008
Gemalto - E-Payment Terminals - POS (Point-of-Sales)
Sales technical support for NAM region and South Africa.
- Technical interface for product and systems between customer and core teams.
- Sales assistant regarding technical subjects.
- RFC's definitions and technical feedback to corporate product marketing.
Gemalto
- R&D Security Team Leader & Project Manager
Meudon
2006 - 2008
Gemalto - E-Payment Terminals - POS (Point-of-Sales)
From August 2007
R&D EAL4 Project Manager:
- Management of Common Criteria (EAL4) APACS certification process.
July 2006 – July 2007
R&D Security Team Leader:
- Coordination of software development involving secure processor.
- Coordination of PCI PED certification process.
- Analysis and specification of banking secrets initialization system for CETREL (Luxembourg) and secure firmware customization (CTAP).
Axalto
- R&D Core Software Engineer
MEUDON
2002 - 2006
Axalto - E-Payment Terminals - POS (Point-of-Sales)
April 2002 – June 2006
R&D Core Software Engineer:
- Secure software development, including cryptographic algorithms, for all the range of MagICTM terminals.
- Support for PCI PED (old VISA PED) and Common Criteria (EAL4) certification process for APACS.
Schlumberger
- Wireless PKI Project Engineer
Paris
2001 - 2002
Schlumberger - Mobile Communications Operations (MCO)
February 2001 – March 2002
Wireless PKI Project Engineer:
- First as intern and after as employee, I was working on secure WAP applications and environments that could make use of secure features of SchlumbergerSema cards as WIM cards (SIMERA e-Motion)
Aventia Tecnologías S.A
- Intern
2000 - 2000
Aventia Tecnologías S.A. Sant Just d’Esvern (Spain)
From May 2000 – July 2000
Intern at Web/Java Projects Department
- Working on Java based web application projects.
Auna
- Intern
2000 - 2001
Auna (Formerly Retevision S.A.), Barcelona (Spain)
From July 2000 – February 2001
Intern at Cable Department:
- Working on fiber-optic cable deployment projects.