Connexion
Caroline ROBERT
Ajouter
Caroline ROBERT
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Valeo
- Chef de Projet
Paris
2010 - maintenant
Valeo
- Ingenieur Optique
Paris
2004 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Optique ESO
Orsay
2001 - 2004
Optronique Traitement d'image
Lycée AUX Lazaristes
Lyon
1998 - 2001
PC*
PC*
Réseau
Eric MORNET
Gonzague ROMEFORT
Hadrien LAVIELLE
Hubert MAYEUX
Jd FUCHEY
Loïc BOINET
Paul JACQUEMIN
Philippe ARLON
Rémi LACAZE
Valentine LE GENTIL
