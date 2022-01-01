Retail
Catherine DEBUISSON
Catherine DEBUISSON
Boulogne-Billancourt
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
R & B Partners
Boulogne-Billancourt
maintenant
SCA IDM - GROUPE MOLITOR
- Secrétaire Général
1999 - maintenant
REDSKINS Prêt à Porter Cuir
- Responsable Administrative et Comptable
1992 - 1999
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bertrand GRAVELET
Brigitte SALIGNY
Cataldi AN
Giorgia SANFIORI
Haythem BAHRI
Laurence TROCHEL
Lionel TEXIER
Philippe LHOMME
Rudy BADDHA-MOURADI
Viviane DESCHAMPS
