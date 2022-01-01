Menu

Cédric FERNANDEZ

BORDEAUX

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HEUGUI - Pilote

    2011 - maintenant

  • ENSCPB - Directeur Qualité Sécurité Environnement

    2005 - 2010

  • BORIFER - Ingénieur d'affaire - HSE

    2004 - 2005

  • LMC3O - Chercheur

    2004 - 2004 Elimination de HAP dans le pétrole

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :