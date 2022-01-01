Menu

Cedric HATTON

Puteaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pression
Inspection
Soudage
TMD

Entreprises

  • Bureau Veritas - Responsable Opérationnel

    Puteaux 2016 - maintenant

  • Bureau Veritas - Chargé d'affaire Pression Soudage

    Puteaux 2013 - maintenant

  • Vale - Inspecteur Qualité Soudage

    Rio de Janeiro 2013 - 2013

  • NFM Technologies - Responsable Qualité Site SHENYANG CHINE

    Lyon 2008 - 2013 Supervision qualité et conseil pour la fabrication de tunneliers.

  • Bureau Veritas - Inspecteur pression & soudage

    Puteaux 2005 - 2008 Inspection et supervision seconde et tierce partie

  • BLM (CARQUEFOU 44) - Coordination & Inspection Soudage

    1995 - 2005 Controle reception
    Mission supervision Chine 1997 & 1998
    Validation et inspection fournisseur
    Coodination soudage

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

