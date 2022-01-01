Retail
Cedric HATTON
Cedric HATTON
Puteaux
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Pression
Inspection
Soudage
TMD
Bureau Veritas
- Responsable Opérationnel
Puteaux
2016 - maintenant
Bureau Veritas
- Chargé d'affaire Pression Soudage
Puteaux
2013 - maintenant
Vale
- Inspecteur Qualité Soudage
Rio de Janeiro
2013 - 2013
NFM Technologies
- Responsable Qualité Site SHENYANG CHINE
Lyon
2008 - 2013
Supervision qualité et conseil pour la fabrication de tunneliers.
Bureau Veritas
- Inspecteur pression & soudage
Puteaux
2005 - 2008
Inspection et supervision seconde et tierce partie
BLM (CARQUEFOU 44)
- Coordination & Inspection Soudage
1995 - 2005
Controle reception
Mission supervision Chine 1997 & 1998
Validation et inspection fournisseur
Coodination soudage
Agnes GERPHAGNON (DELAVEAU)
Anita DESIR
David-Mickaël MOISAN
Fabrice FOUCHER
Isabelle DOUSSOT
Jean-Camille BROCHARD
Mhamed MEDDAHI
Pascal GAUDUCHON
Pauline GIRAUD
Philippe CIROT
