Celia MORLOT

7 years experience in the energy industry, performing fluid mechanisms, petroleum engineering, production forecast and reserves assessment.
Experience working in international teams, in a oil service company & an international oil company.
International profile (lived & worked in Congo, USA & England)
Specialities: Unconventional reservoirs, Hydraulic fracturing, oil & gas fields.
Mes compétences :
Reservoir Engineering
Petroleum
Pétrole/Gaz
OFM
Petrel-RE
STAR
ECLIPSE
pétrole
Simulation numérique
INTERSECT
Géologie
Géosciences
Reserves