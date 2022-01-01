Menu

Celia MORLOT

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

7 years experience in the energy industry, performing fluid mechanisms, petroleum engineering, production forecast and reserves assessment.
Experience working in international teams, in a oil service company & an international oil company.
International profile (lived & worked in Congo, USA & England)

Specialities: Unconventional reservoirs, Hydraulic fracturing, oil & gas fields.

Mes compétences :
Reservoir Engineering
Petroleum
Pétrole/Gaz
OFM
Petrel-RE
STAR
ECLIPSE
pétrole
Simulation numérique
INTERSECT
Géologie
Géosciences
Reserves

Entreprises

  • TOTAL SA - Senior reservoir engineer: gas specialization

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - maintenant

  • TOTAL EP CONGO - Reservoir Engineer: conventional oil and hydraulic fracturing specialization

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2012

  • TOTAL SA - Reservoir Engineer: viscous oil specialization

    COURBEVOIE 2007 - 2009

  • Schlumberger (Abingdon) - Reservoir Engineer (Trainee)

    2005 - 2005 Thermal simulations developing test cases for the ECLIPSE thermal option, including models of Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) and Vapor-Assisted Petroleum Extraction (VAPEX).

Formations

