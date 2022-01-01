Charles DEBUT

-
Mersen
- VP SALES EMEA & Global Account Manager
Courbevoie
2015 - maintenant
- Develop geography sales in line with the strategy and business plan of the Activity.
- Ensure geography sales organization and skills can support the 5-years plan.
- Guarantee good coordination with Group's Regional management.
- Accountable for regional sales expenses, accounts receivable, and investments
- Negotiates the major contracts
-
Mersen
- VP Sales for East, South, North Europe, Middle East, Africa & Global Account Manager
Courbevoie
2012 - 2015
-
Mersen
- VP Sales France & Global Account Manager
Courbevoie
2009 - 2012
- Develop the country sales in accordance with the annual sales & marketing plan.
- Ensure the country sales organization and skills are capable of supporting the annual
sales plan.
- Develop intimate knowledge of customers in the country.
-
Siemens
- Sales Director for France - Fire Safety & Security Products
Saint-Denis
2006 - 2009
- Management of a sales team across the country. ;
- Identify and develop opportunities through our key partners.
-
Siemens
- Marketing Key Account Manager Low Votage Products
Saint-Denis
2005 - 2006
Siemens
- Regional Sales Engineer – Automation and Drives
Saint-Denis
2001 - 2005
Siemens
- Regional Technical Sales
Saint-Denis
1999 - 2001
BLM
- Technical Support
1998 - 1999