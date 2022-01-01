Menu

Charles DEBUT

Courbevoie

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Mersen - VP SALES EMEA & Global Account Manager

    Courbevoie 2015 - maintenant - Develop geography sales in line with the strategy and business plan of the Activity.
    - Ensure geography sales organization and skills can support the 5-years plan.
    - Guarantee good coordination with Group's Regional management.
    - Accountable for regional sales expenses, accounts receivable, and investments
    - Negotiates the major contracts

  • Mersen - VP Sales for East, South, North Europe, Middle East, Africa & Global Account Manager

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2015 - Develop geography sales in line with the strategy and business plan of the Activity.
    - Ensure geography sales organization and skills can support the 5-years plan.
    - Guarantee good coordination with Group's Regional management.
    - Accountable for regional sales expenses, accounts receivable, and investments.
    - Negotiates the major contracts.

  • Mersen - VP Sales France & Global Account Manager

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2012 - Develop the country sales in accordance with the annual sales & marketing plan.
    - Ensure the country sales organization and skills are capable of supporting the annual
    sales plan.
    - Develop intimate knowledge of customers in the country.

  • Siemens - Sales Director for France - Fire Safety & Security Products

    Saint-Denis 2006 - 2009 - Management of a sales team across the country. ;
    - Identify and develop opportunities through our key partners.

  • Siemens - Marketing Key Account Manager Low Votage Products

    Saint-Denis 2005 - 2006

  • Siemens - Regional Sales Engineer – Automation and Drives

    Saint-Denis 2001 - 2005

  • Siemens - Regional Technical Sales

    Saint-Denis 1999 - 2001

  • BLM - Technical Support

    1998 - 1999

Formations

