Charles-Edouard MERCIER

Dijon

En résumé

Ingénieur Diplômé de l'Université de Technologie de Belfort-Montbéliard(UTBM) en Ingénierie et Management de Process, spécialisé en Management de la Production et Logistique ; je vie et travaille actuellement à Singapour après 8 ans en Chine..

Je suis actuellement en poste à Parker Hannifin dans notre headquarters pour l’ASEAN, comme EHS, Lean & Quality Manager ou je déploie les outils EHS, Lean and 6-sigma, tant au niveau de la production (Lean Manufacturing) que des bureaux (Lean Office). Je participe ainsi activement à l'amélioration continue de l’ensemble de nos sites en Asie du Sud.

Mes chois professionnels et étudiant m’ont conduit à passer dans différents pays dans lesquels j'ai effectué études, stages ou expériences professionnels. Au cours de ces différentes expériences, j’ai eu à cœur de développer mes facilités d'adaptation et mon ouverture d'esprit ainsi que de nombreuses qualités techniques.

Lean & Production Management
• Production planification and supply chain management
• Utilization of methods such as Kanban, Kaizen Lean Manufacturing
• Workshop reorganization, flows studies and analysis

Maintenance
• Implementation of a TPM
• Choice of routine for Autonomous and Preventive Maintenance,

Manufacturing engineering
• Product industrialization
• Choice and definition of a production processes
• Design of production equipment such as the installation of a new manufacturing facility or tools

International
• 12 months in Scotland
• 7 months in Malaysia
• 8 years in China
• in Singapore since November 2018

Process
Maintenance
Process engineering
Project
International
Simulation
Quest
Engineer
Production
Kaizen
Lean management

  • Parker Hannifin - EHS, Quality & Lean Manager ASEAN regions

    Dijon 2018 - maintenant Regional job based in Singapore

  • Parker Hannifin - Division Quality Manager

    Dijon 2017 - 2018 Based in Shanghai China

  • Parker Hannifin - Lean Manager

    Dijon 2013 - 2017 Lead the Lean Transformation through the implementation of the Parker Lean System.

    Trains and develops associates in Lean methodology and tools to eliminate waste in all administrative, manufacturing and support functions.
    Measures and reports progress on an on-going basis using the Parker Win Certification assessment.

    Implementation in manufacturing and office environment of following techniques (but not limited to):
    • Problem sovling (A3 thinking),
    • VSM for lead time reduction (takt time, value added time,…)
    • Layout design (Cellular Manufacturing, U-cell, 3P & 2P, spaghetti diagram,…)
    • Line balancing (motion kaizen, man/machine balance chart, standard work,…)
    • Material and flow management (pull system, EPEI, kanban, supermarket, one-piece flow, heijunka, FIFO,…)
    • TPM (OEE, Downtime Loss, Quality Loss,…)
    • Quick changeover (SMED),
    • Visual management / visual factory (kamishibai board, andon, …)
    • 5S & safety (shadow board, ergonomic analysis
    • Layered audit system for manufacturing and office (assessment, gemba walk,…)
    • KPI and tracking (Day-by-the-hour “Pitch board”, Team board,… )

  • Parker Hannifin - Factory relocation project leader

    Dijon 2013 - 2013 Relocation of a 50 people’s business unit, of 2.500sqm from Suzhou to Shanghai (70km) within 6-months

    Project Management:
    • Monitoring and appraising the performance of the project costing and scheduling.
    • Forecast the final cost of the project based on the analysis of the actual incurred cost against the agreed budget
    • Implements project controls procedures and systems,
    • Establish daily and hourly schedule planning
    • “what-if”-analysis and preparation of corrective action

    Sourcing:
    • Reviews technical bids, planning and supplier selection
    • Confirm that all have been made in accordance with the contracts

    Transfer and installation Management:
    • Onsite supervision and follow up,
    • Organization and coordination with relevant departments and suppliers.
    • Resolution of onsite problems with implementation of corrective actions to ensure the deadline for the beginning of production restarting

  • Parker Hannifin - Method and Process engineer

    Dijon 2011 - 2013 (Suzhou, China)
    February 2011 – Present
    ex:Oiltech Hydraulic Manufacturing (Olaer Group)
    • Design, Conception, 3D simulation and installation of a new production line for existing goods or new product
    • Responsible of the follow up of equipment manufacturing, schedule, performance, budget requirements and for installation and start up.
    • Support startup of new equipment and processes up to final release to production,
    • Conception and implementation of test bench and special machine:
    >>>o pneumatic leaking test bench for test on a mass production line
    >>>o end-line production test bench for electric and hydraulic motor
    >>>o Development of a hydraulic cleansing machine for radiators
    • Assure team’s training and full process documentation release for startup or new equipment and processes, including PFMEA, Risk Assessment, Control Plan, Operating instruction, Troubleshooting guides, maintenance manuals, process specs.
    • Collaborative work with the Technical Department to review prototype design in view of mass production
    • Design and improvement of production line
    • Implementation of a new organization for the flows and creation of new areas to assures efficient utilization of equipment, resources and facilities within the compliance of Company policies, health and safety standards and good housekeeping practices.
    • Process enforcement with optimization of production tasks, design of new tools, visual management, 5S, Kanban implementation, torque control, etc.

  • Dassault Systemes - Industrial Project (half day per week)

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2010 - 2011 (Shanghai, Chine)
    October 2010 – January 2011 (4 months)
    - Modeling and simulation of an existing production line for Essilor
    - Proposition of a new layout and work balancing with Delmia (Quest)

  • Farex - Tecofi - Industrial Project (one day per week)

    2010 - 2011 (Shanghai, Chine)
    September 2010 – January 2011 (5 months)
    - Survey and report on the existing working flows
    - Implementation of a new organization for the flows
    - Report on the existing processes with those required by the ERP implementation

  • General Electric - Industrial Project (one day per week)

    Paris 2010 - 2010 (Belfort, France)
    February 2010 – June 2010 (5 months)
    - Survey on a single assembly scale for vibration sensor on four different gas turbines
    - Conception and validation of a new design for a vibration sensor

  • JOUBERT Productions - Professional Internship

    2009 - 2010 (Melaka, Malaysia)
    July 2009 – January 2010 (7 months)
    - Definition and implementation of Total Productive Maintenance (450 machines)
    - Setting up of Autonomous and Preventive Maintenance (tasks definitions, routine and training)
    - Optimization of the Maintenance Stock Room

  • Alstom Transport - Logistic Assistant

    2008 - 2008 (Belfort, France)
    June 2008 – September 2008 (4 months)
    -Survey, conception and implementation of specific equipments with mistake-proofing
    -Optimization of the existing Kanban system, 5S and resettlement of a buffer zone
    -Logistic assistant: daily meeting with the suppliers and updating of performance indicators

  • Alstom Transport - Professional Internship

    2008 - 2008 (Belfort, France)
    March 2008 – May 2008 (3 months)
    -Survey, conception and implementation of specific equipments with mistake-proofing
    -Optimization of the existing Kanban system, 5S and resettlement of a buffer zone

  • Discovery Marketing Ltd - Field-Representative

    2007 - 2007 (Edinburgh, Scotland)
    June 2006 – August 2006 (3 months)
    Door-to-door sales of healthcare insurance for AXA

  • UTBM

    Belfort maintenant

  • UTBM

    Belfort maintenant

  • Shanghai University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2010 - 2011 Intensive Chinese courses (8h/week, Chinese (General knowledge), Project with a company located in Shanghai

  • UTBM (Belfort)

    Belfort 2008 - 2011 Specialized in Management of Logistic and Production Lean Manufacturing, Production System Efficiency Control of Kaisen ,5S,Kanban tools

  • Université De Haute Alsace

    Mulhouse 2007 - 2008

  • Napier University (Edinburgh)

    Edinburgh 2006 - 2007 Transport management

  • Université Dijon Bourgogne DLT

    Chalon Sur Saone 2004 - 2006 Gestion Logistique Transport

