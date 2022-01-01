Charles-Edouard MERCIER

-
Parker Hannifin
- EHS, Quality & Lean Manager ASEAN regions
Dijon
2018 - maintenant
Regional job based in Singapore
Parker Hannifin
- Division Quality Manager
Dijon
2017 - 2018
Based in Shanghai China
Parker Hannifin
- Lean Manager
Dijon
2013 - 2017
Lead the Lean Transformation through the implementation of the Parker Lean System.
Trains and develops associates in Lean methodology and tools to eliminate waste in all administrative, manufacturing and support functions.
Measures and reports progress on an on-going basis using the Parker Win Certification assessment.
Implementation in manufacturing and office environment of following techniques (but not limited to):
• Problem sovling (A3 thinking),
• VSM for lead time reduction (takt time, value added time,…)
• Layout design (Cellular Manufacturing, U-cell, 3P & 2P, spaghetti diagram,…)
• Line balancing (motion kaizen, man/machine balance chart, standard work,…)
• Material and flow management (pull system, EPEI, kanban, supermarket, one-piece flow, heijunka, FIFO,…)
• TPM (OEE, Downtime Loss, Quality Loss,…)
• Quick changeover (SMED),
• Visual management / visual factory (kamishibai board, andon, …)
• 5S & safety (shadow board, ergonomic analysis
• Layered audit system for manufacturing and office (assessment, gemba walk,…)
• KPI and tracking (Day-by-the-hour “Pitch board”, Team board,… )
Parker Hannifin
- Factory relocation project leader
Dijon
2013 - 2013
Relocation of a 50 people’s business unit, of 2.500sqm from Suzhou to Shanghai (70km) within 6-months
Project Management:
• Monitoring and appraising the performance of the project costing and scheduling.
• Forecast the final cost of the project based on the analysis of the actual incurred cost against the agreed budget
• Implements project controls procedures and systems,
• Establish daily and hourly schedule planning
• “what-if”-analysis and preparation of corrective action
Sourcing:
• Reviews technical bids, planning and supplier selection
• Confirm that all have been made in accordance with the contracts
Transfer and installation Management:
• Onsite supervision and follow up,
• Organization and coordination with relevant departments and suppliers.
• Resolution of onsite problems with implementation of corrective actions to ensure the deadline for the beginning of production restarting
Parker Hannifin
- Method and Process engineer
Dijon
2011 - 2013
(Suzhou, China)
February 2011 – Present
ex:Oiltech Hydraulic Manufacturing (Olaer Group)
• Design, Conception, 3D simulation and installation of a new production line for existing goods or new product
• Responsible of the follow up of equipment manufacturing, schedule, performance, budget requirements and for installation and start up.
• Support startup of new equipment and processes up to final release to production,
• Conception and implementation of test bench and special machine:
>>>o pneumatic leaking test bench for test on a mass production line
>>>o end-line production test bench for electric and hydraulic motor
>>>o Development of a hydraulic cleansing machine for radiators
• Assure team’s training and full process documentation release for startup or new equipment and processes, including PFMEA, Risk Assessment, Control Plan, Operating instruction, Troubleshooting guides, maintenance manuals, process specs.
• Collaborative work with the Technical Department to review prototype design in view of mass production
• Design and improvement of production line
• Implementation of a new organization for the flows and creation of new areas to assures efficient utilization of equipment, resources and facilities within the compliance of Company policies, health and safety standards and good housekeeping practices.
• Process enforcement with optimization of production tasks, design of new tools, visual management, 5S, Kanban implementation, torque control, etc.
Dassault Systemes
- Industrial Project (half day per week)
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2010 - 2011
(Shanghai, Chine)
October 2010 – January 2011 (4 months)
- Modeling and simulation of an existing production line for Essilor
- Proposition of a new layout and work balancing with Delmia (Quest)
Farex - Tecofi
- Industrial Project (one day per week)
2010 - 2011
(Shanghai, Chine)
September 2010 – January 2011 (5 months)
- Survey and report on the existing working flows
- Implementation of a new organization for the flows
- Report on the existing processes with those required by the ERP implementation
General Electric
- Industrial Project (one day per week)
Paris
2010 - 2010
(Belfort, France)
February 2010 – June 2010 (5 months)
- Survey on a single assembly scale for vibration sensor on four different gas turbines
- Conception and validation of a new design for a vibration sensor
JOUBERT Productions
- Professional Internship
2009 - 2010
(Melaka, Malaysia)
July 2009 – January 2010 (7 months)
- Definition and implementation of Total Productive Maintenance (450 machines)
- Setting up of Autonomous and Preventive Maintenance (tasks definitions, routine and training)
- Optimization of the Maintenance Stock Room
Alstom Transport
- Logistic Assistant
2008 - 2008
(Belfort, France)
June 2008 – September 2008 (4 months)
-Survey, conception and implementation of specific equipments with mistake-proofing
-Optimization of the existing Kanban system, 5S and resettlement of a buffer zone
-Logistic assistant: daily meeting with the suppliers and updating of performance indicators
Alstom Transport
- Professional Internship
2008 - 2008
(Belfort, France)
March 2008 – May 2008 (3 months)
-Survey, conception and implementation of specific equipments with mistake-proofing
-Optimization of the existing Kanban system, 5S and resettlement of a buffer zone
Discovery Marketing Ltd
- Field-Representative
2007 - 2007
(Edinburgh, Scotland)
June 2006 – August 2006 (3 months)
Door-to-door sales of healthcare insurance for AXA