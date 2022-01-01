Charles-Edouard MERCIER

Ingénieur Diplômé de l'Université de Technologie de Belfort-Montbéliard(UTBM) en Ingénierie et Management de Process, spécialisé en Management de la Production et Logistique ; je vie et travaille actuellement à Singapour après 8 ans en Chine..



Je suis actuellement en poste à Parker Hannifin dans notre headquarters pour l’ASEAN, comme EHS, Lean & Quality Manager ou je déploie les outils EHS, Lean and 6-sigma, tant au niveau de la production (Lean Manufacturing) que des bureaux (Lean Office). Je participe ainsi activement à l'amélioration continue de l’ensemble de nos sites en Asie du Sud.



Mes chois professionnels et étudiant m’ont conduit à passer dans différents pays dans lesquels j'ai effectué études, stages ou expériences professionnels. Au cours de ces différentes expériences, j’ai eu à cœur de développer mes facilités d'adaptation et mon ouverture d'esprit ainsi que de nombreuses qualités techniques.



Lean & Production Management

• Production planification and supply chain management

• Utilization of methods such as Kanban, Kaizen Lean Manufacturing

• Workshop reorganization, flows studies and analysis



Maintenance

• Implementation of a TPM

• Choice of routine for Autonomous and Preventive Maintenance,



Manufacturing engineering

• Product industrialization

• Choice and definition of a production processes

• Design of production equipment such as the installation of a new manufacturing facility or tools



International

• 12 months in Scotland

• 7 months in Malaysia

• 8 years in China

• in Singapore since November 2018



Mes compétences :

Process

Maintenance

Process engineering

Project

International

Simulation

Quest

Engineer

Production

Kaizen

Lean management