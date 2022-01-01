Menu

Charles GAUTRUCHE

Lausanne

En résumé

My core competencies are Business Development, Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Sales and Consulting. I’m result driven, analytical and self-motivated. I have a solid international background along with good language & IT-skills.
In your team, I’m a good team player, I am business minded with communication skills & innovative ideas. Other interests are sport, travelling and languages. An international work environment and team is important to me. Learning new things and challenging myself is something I always strive to. I love working with people, I want to actively contribute and receive responsibility.

Mes compétences :
SAP
Myunidoc
TMS
Microsoft office
Google Adwords
Google analytics
Sales Force
CRM analytique
Sales

Entreprises

  • Philip Morris International - Supply Chain Management

    Lausanne 2017 - maintenant - Sales forecasting
    - Control & project inventory levels
    - Host demand meetings
    - Supplier relationship management
    - Prepare Tax Declaration & Perform Reconciliation
    - Manage KPI and reporting

  • Educations.com Media Group - Business Development Manager

    Stockholm 2016 - 2016 - Key Account Management
    - Business development strategy
    - B2B Sales Consultancy
    - Business Strategy and Recommendations

  • Marcus Evans ( THG Sports ) - International Sales

    Londres 2015 - 2016 - Account management for VIP Corporate Hospitality
    - New business development
    - Daily contact with senior C-level executives
    - B2B Sales Consultancy

  • Wärtsilä - Supply Chain & Customs Key-User

    2013 - 2015 - Delivery Documentation for Exporting
    - Invoicing
    - Transportation Planning
    - Supply Chain Planning
    - Customs Compliance, Audit
    - Customer Service

  • Lexmark - Financial Analyst

    Suresnes 2011 - 2011 - Financial database and analytics
    - Monthly Budgets
    - Annual sales reports
    - Business Planning
    - Financial audits and reviews

  • Lexmark - Marketing Analyst

    Suresnes 2010 - 2010 - Competitive Analysis
    - Market Analysis
    - Coordinating production of marketing communications
    - Providing support for marketing events

  • Modelco - Area Product Specialist

    2009 - 2009 - Price negotiation
    - Market field study
    - Effectively forecast and manage annual regional budget
    - Schedule and conduct store tours

Formations

  • Universidad Argentina De La Empresa (UADE) (Buenos Aires)

    Buenos Aires 2010 - 2010 UADE

    Business University and International Business

  • ISEG LYON (Lyon)

    Lyon 2007 - 2012 MBA

    MBA graduated with core competencies in Finance and International Business.

