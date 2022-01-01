Menu

Charles-Henri BÉAL

Châtillon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
golf
Hôtellerie

Entreprises

  • Compass Group - Regional Manager

    Châtillon 2012 - maintenant

  • Dosim SA - Branch Director - Geneva

    2011 - 2012 In charge of the organisation and the management of the Geneva Branch (commercial, operation, personal management and administration).
    In charge of 11 people in the Branch, 550 employees and a portfolio of 150 customers in the Geneva area.

  • Autogrill - Regional Operations' Manager

    marseille 2008 - 2011 In charge of 15 profit centers of the Motorways Division (12 restaurants and 3 hotels with 75 rooms).
    In charge of the management of the operational team (11 managers and more than 250 employees).
    Help, guidance and motivation of the operational team in order to increase sales, respect SOP's in a healthy environment.
    In charge of all operational budgets, cost control and responsible for operating results.
    Implementation of lean manufacturing system in all centers.
    Assistance to the commercial and marketing strategy for the Spanish market.

  • Autogrill - Operations' Manager at the Telefonica Head Quarter

    marseille 2006 - 2008 Pre-opening and opening of the "Food Court" at the Telefonica Head Quarter (10 000 employees).
    In charge of 7 different restaurants:
    Self service restaurant (4000 customer / day) - Gastronomic restaurant (100 customer /day) - Coffee bar and Ice cream Shop "Farggi" - Brasserie restaurant -Ethnic Food restaurant - Mallorca catering shop - Mallorca catering take away.
    In charge of the management of the team (100 employees).
    In charge of the operational budget, cost control, Operating results.

  • LSG Sky Chefs - Madrid - Operation Manager

    2002 - 2006 Member of the Direction Comity
    In charge of five Operational Department and 190 employees.
    Menu presentation to customers
    In charge of the "LEAN Manufacturing" Implementation in the unit.

    Achievements:

    Reorganisation and restructuration of the Operation's Departments
    Implementation of the "LEAN manufacturing" system dedicated to continuous improvement of processes.
    Training of the "LEAN manufacturing" system in the Madrid and Malaga units.
    Continuous improvment of the productivity and quality.

  • LSG Sky Chefs - Madrid / Manchester / Francfort - International Management Trainee

    2000 - 2002 Sept. 2000 - Juil. 2002: Madrid / Manchester / Francfort

    Coordination du Programme Européen en réaction à la crise de l’aérien: « Future Securing Program ».
    Assistance au développement du programme « e-Procurement ».
    Responsable du développement du nouveau système de production de montage.
    Responsable du développement et de la mise en place d’un programme de gestion des plaintes clients.

  • Hôtel de Crillon - Assistant F&B Manager

    1998 - 1999 Stage de 6 mois au sein du département F&B dans le cadre des études hôtelières à L'Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne

  • Hôtel des Bergues - Chef de Partie - Restaurant Gastronomique

    1997 - 1998 Stage de 6 mois au sein du département cuisine dans le cadre des études hòtelières L'Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne

Formations

  • ECOLE HOTELIERE DE LAUSANE EHL (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1996 - 2000 Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management

  • Advancia

    Paris 1993 - 1996

Réseau