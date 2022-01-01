Charles-Henri BÉAL

2011 - 2012In charge of the organisation and the management of the Geneva Branch (commercial, operation, personal management and administration).
In charge of 11 people in the Branch, 550 employees and a portfolio of 150 customers in the Geneva area.
Autogrill
- Regional Operations' Manager
marseille2008 - 2011In charge of 15 profit centers of the Motorways Division (12 restaurants and 3 hotels with 75 rooms).
In charge of the management of the operational team (11 managers and more than 250 employees).
Help, guidance and motivation of the operational team in order to increase sales, respect SOP's in a healthy environment.
In charge of all operational budgets, cost control and responsible for operating results.
Implementation of lean manufacturing system in all centers.
Assistance to the commercial and marketing strategy for the Spanish market.
Autogrill
- Operations' Manager at the Telefonica Head Quarter
marseille2006 - 2008Pre-opening and opening of the "Food Court" at the Telefonica Head Quarter (10 000 employees).
In charge of 7 different restaurants:
Self service restaurant (4000 customer / day) - Gastronomic restaurant (100 customer /day) - Coffee bar and Ice cream Shop "Farggi" - Brasserie restaurant -Ethnic Food restaurant - Mallorca catering shop - Mallorca catering take away.
In charge of the management of the team (100 employees).
In charge of the operational budget, cost control, Operating results.
LSG Sky Chefs - Madrid
- Operation Manager
2002 - 2006Member of the Direction Comity
In charge of five Operational Department and 190 employees.
Menu presentation to customers
In charge of the "LEAN Manufacturing" Implementation in the unit.
Achievements:
Reorganisation and restructuration of the Operation's Departments
Implementation of the "LEAN manufacturing" system dedicated to continuous improvement of processes.
Training of the "LEAN manufacturing" system in the Madrid and Malaga units.
Continuous improvment of the productivity and quality.
LSG Sky Chefs - Madrid / Manchester / Francfort
- International Management Trainee
2000 - 2002Sept. 2000 - Juil. 2002: Madrid / Manchester / Francfort
Coordination du Programme Européen en réaction à la crise de l’aérien: « Future Securing Program ».
Assistance au développement du programme « e-Procurement ».
Responsable du développement du nouveau système de production de montage.
Responsable du développement et de la mise en place d’un programme de gestion des plaintes clients.
Hôtel de Crillon
- Assistant F&B Manager
1998 - 1999Stage de 6 mois au sein du département F&B dans le cadre des études hôtelières à L'Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne
Hôtel des Bergues
- Chef de Partie - Restaurant Gastronomique
1997 - 1998Stage de 6 mois au sein du département cuisine dans le cadre des études hòtelières L'Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne
Formations
ECOLE HOTELIERE DE LAUSANE EHL (Lausanne)
Lausanne1996 - 2000Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management