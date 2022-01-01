Chris RICHARDSON

-
ISG Europe
- Financial Manager
Paris
2015 - 2016
Financial/Contracts Manager/Cost Control; France, 2015 - 2016. ISG Europe – International Construction Services for Office, Retail and Hospitality Fit Out. Turnover, 1€ million/month. FIDIC in French and English, CCAG.
Competences:- Contract management; advice on contract contents and risks. Commercial Management; selection of sub-contractors, negotiation of rates, monthly measure, payment, claims, final accounts. Cost Management; allocation of internal resources, cost plan, profit plan. Client Management; Price-margin, negotiation of rates and payment dates, invoicing, variations and claims.
Achievements:- pulled back a project with negative margin to 10% and maintained a profit margin of €460,000 on €3,5 million in 3 months on another project.
-
Egis International, Qatar
- Regional Contracts Manager
2014 - 2015
(Regional), GCC Countries 2014 to current Consultants; Road, Rail,
Water projects
Responsible for monitoring and managing contractual and commercial issues and relationships between Clients,
Project Management Consultants, Design Teams, Site Supervision Teams and Contractors. The primary function is to
ensure that the levels of commercial /and contractual risk for clients and the consultants group of companies are kept
within acceptable limits.
Took a leading role in determining and implementing the Companies commercial risk control strategies for projects in
the overall Middle East region, from pre-tender appraisal through to the final account phase. Responsible for ensuring
that potential compensation events were identified, that the required notifications were issued and that the necessary
supporting records were maintained.
Provided expert contractual advice, when required, in relation to claims received from works contractors including
assistance to the Consultant and Client Organisations in organising their own claim management systems and in
relation to negotiations, conciliation and arbitration procedures.
Supervising risk management, invoicing, penalties, financial KPIs, contractor IPAs, progress reports, addenda, tender
CVs, contractor's CVs, insurance, subcontract agreement, logistic plan, project management plan, lessons learnt and
handover plan.
Contractual auditing and reviews of other projects as part of a group of experts for the Audit Bureau of Qatar, a
government body.
-
Private Mansion, Philippines
- Construction Manager
2013 - 2014
Private Mansion, Philippines 2013 to 2014 Private Client (Voluntary)
Planned ahead and programmed the workload to ensure correct job progression. Carried out on-site inspections,
undertook investigations, sourced materials, made enquiries, scrutinised offers. Offered solutions and areas for
improvement of the specification. Accommodated changes in the scope and slotted them into the program. Worked
closely with the client to ensure that high quality delivery is actually provided.
-
Joint Venture EDF Gas Deutschland and EnBW Etzel Speicher GmbH
- Claims Manager
2011 - 2013
Prepared claims, counter claims and claims defense. Responsible to the JV for the Claims File and monitoring of
potential claims issues. Prepared validation of the FEED and associated documentation and its delivery. Established
relevant claim argumentation based on EPCM contract and Contractors contracts. Coordinated the collection of all
relevant data and information to support the claims issues prepared replies to the defense. Followed-up all claims
related actions of the various departments within the Project. Worked with Lawyers and Experts to prepare and
defend claims and expert determination guidance. Applicable laws in UK and Germany.
-
Joint Venture EDF Gas Deutschland and EnBW Etzel Speicher GmbH
- Contracts Manager
2010 - 2011
The Project Owner is a joint venture and the project is managed by an EPC Manager. Oversaw EPCM contracts
department, investigate, negotiate, close and sign off Variation Requests and Work Orders from vendors and
contractors with MDs. Preparation of complete and comprehensive back-charge files to forward to the EPCM,
Vendors and Contractors. Investigated, negotiated and closed Change Proposals from EPCM. Ensured that the
Project team interpreted and executed correctly the terms and conditions of all contracts. Advised the Owners
Engineer on contract matters and correspondence. Liaised with UK and German lawyers to seek appropriate legal
guidance.
-
Voluntary, Philippines
- Small Business Advisor
2009 - 2010
-
Alstom Transport, Dubai
- Consortium Contracts Manager
2008 - 2009
Sahfooh Transit System phase 1 Dubai EUR 525 million Alstom Transport, SA Dubai
The project consisted of design, construction, procurement, installation, test and commissioning, assistance in
operation with maintenance and Depot facility of the Al Safooh Tramway Transit System Phase 1: Line from Dubai
Marina to Jumeirah Hills, comprising 10 km of single line and 9 stations at grade, 4 elevated stations and a Depot.
French, Belgium/Dubai Consortium. Responsibilities included contract administration and correspondence for a FIDIC
contract, variations, claims and extension of time for complete re-design of Depot and its access route and claims for
disruption due to changes in the alignment.
-
Aquasys SA, Austria
- Construction Manager
2007 - 2008
Denmark and Sweden 2007 to 2008 Water Mist Fire Prevention
System phase 2, Øresund Tunnel, Denmark. 2 EUR million. Aquasys SA, Austria
Supervised the replacement of the high-pressure 120bar Water Mist Fire Protection System protecting the high
voltage, communication and Internet cables in a tunnel between Sweden and Denmark, including 4 km of pipe work, 2
pump houses and commissioning and integration with Scada. The existing system was in use and could only be decommissioned, replaced and put back into service in short sections without causing serious disruptions. Special
alternative fire precautions were put in place using remote alarms and infra sensors. Completed testing at 172 bars
within motorway traffic closures and in confined spaces that posed special safety requirements, precise planning and
restricted night-work.
The client was a Danish/Swedish consortium. Austrian and Danish installers and Swedish and Belgium suppliers were
used. Responsible for the overall project completion ensuring client's satisfaction.
-
Aquasys SA, Austria
- Construction Manager
2006 - 2007
Denmark and Sweden 2006 to 2007 Water Mist Fire Prevention
System phase 1, Øresund Tunnel, Denmark. 1 EUR million. Aquasys SA Austria
Supervised replacement of the existing stainless steel Hydrant System for protection of the traffic in case of a fire due
to accidents in the tunnel (4km of pipe-work). Completed testing within motorway traffic closures and removal and
placement of 12m pipe sections in confined spaces with additional safety requirements. Prepared additional claim for
the installation and removal of temporary high-pressure pipe-work daily to keep the two halves of the system
connected for safety reasons. Night work was often restricted due to tunnel cleaning and other maintenance
operations and traffic accidents. The client was a Danish/Swedish consortium. Swedish and Danish installers and
Belgium suppliers were used.
-
Aquasys, Austria
- Contracts Manager, Austria and France
2005 - 2006
A86 Ouest tunnel, Paris, France. 26 EUR million Aquasys SA Austria
Assisted in preparation of tender in Austria for a fire protection system to protect tunnel traffic on the ring road around
Paris. Advised on and translated the contract (FIDIC)from French into pragmatic English for the Austrians contractors.
Liaised with the main contractors and the client in French, worked with the design team in Austria. FIDIC in French.
Helped set up the quality systems to ISO 9000 and co-coordination documentation and translated back into French.
-
Knorr Bremse, Germany
- Contracts Manager
2004 - 2004
Mass Transit Rail Metro Braking System, Circle Line,
Singapore 8 EUR million Knorr-Bremse AG, Germany
Oversaw commissioning of the prototype trains and the launch of the series delivery. Completed the safety
case documentation and pulled the series deliveries back on schedule. Completed software and
documentation delivery.
-
Logistex, Denmark
- Contracts Manager
2004 - 2005
15 EUR million FKI Logistex Den
Supervised installation and commissioning of the core part of the baggage handling equipment in Terminals 2E and
2F, Logistex worked in consortium with Siemens and CEGELEC for Aeroport de Paris. Managed the local French
team based in Paris to complete the installation, finalised the remaining technical problems, integrated the
commissioning with the consortium members and prepared a claim for disruption due to the collapse of terminal 2E.
The contract was in French (Le Marché Public). Managed day-to-day operations with the French client and local
contractors. Put together a claim based on disruption that paid for the final two years of integration commissioning.
-
Knorr Bremse, France
- Contracts Manager
1995 - 2004
Knorr-Bremse AG, Germany
As a Contracts Manager for a division of the group, I applied the PM principles learnt in civil engineering to manage
the contract for the supply and installation of train braking systems: mechanical, pneumatic, electrical and softwarecontrolled. Launched and supervised the braking system for the Singapore metro including the software development.
Coordinated the development and production of specific braking modules and components in sites in Germany, UK,
France and Hungary. As a Safety Engineer managed and trained Group engineers to how produce Safety Case
Documentation according to Railway Group Standards to support the penetration into the UK market. Defeated claims
against K-B by Alstom and Bombardier by keeping very good records. Re-formatted and agreed the supply only
contract for the Circle Line.
-
Dorothea Restorations Ltd, UK
- Construction Manager
1993 - 1995
The company specialized in the renovation of historic monuments and artifacts, in particular the restoration and
conservation of architectural and engineering cast and wrought ironwork, watermills and heritage metalwork, working
mainly with English Heritage and wealthy institutions, they were experts in using the original fabrication methods and
the original materials. Researched and sourced materials and methods consistent with the period of each piece and
engaged specialist craftsmen. Organised and programmed simultaneous projects, coordinated teams on site and in
the workshop. Recorded extra work and formulated claims. Claimed against English Heritage for additional work and
disruption to refurbishment work on windows for the Tower of London. Administered contracts, personnel, induction
training, performance objectives and annual assessment. Applied the statutory requirements relevant to Health and
Safety at Work, COSHH and Factories Act.
-
Hoctief UK Ltd
- Construction Manager & Safety Inspector
1991 - 1993
Major road improvement scheme in central Bristol. Removal of existing 24,000 volts cables, cast iron water mains,
carriageway and re-routing the same. Re-surfacing carriageway and installation of handicapped friendly walkways.
Maintained extensive records enabling a claim worth half the original contract value. ICE conditions. The project
included reconstruction and reinforcing of a 19th century riveted road bridge and parapet to return it to its original
splendour, incorporation of statutory requirement parapet reinforcing within the original cast iron façade. Additional
projects included removal of M32 motorway slip-road surfacing, waterproofing and re-surfacing. Docklands
reconstruction, road improvement scheme and tidal sewage scheme. Construction of a new bridge over the live M4
motorway, involving complicated traffic management designs, set ups and maintenance to enable removal and
replacement of central piers. Night work and timed traffic closures coordinated with the MW police. Safety Inspector
commissioned to monitor the site activities, check method statements and risk assessments for a viaduct in Swansea
after a fatal accident.
-
Fibrescreed, uk
- Technical Engineer
1982 - 1991
Motorway Maintenance Fibrescreed 1989-1991 Crisptrend