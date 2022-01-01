Chris RICHARDSON

I worked in Civil Engineering for more than 20 years up until 1995 when I moved to France and then as a Project Manager in Rail. Since 2000 I have been working as a Contracts Manager with a lean towards claims and their resolution.

Over the years I have dealt with many varied and sometimes difficult contractual issues in my job as Project Manager and as this aspect interested me I decided to concentrate on this work exclusively and moved to Contracts Management. My expertise includes Contract Administration in Civil Engineering, M&E and Oil and Gas and Project Management in M&E installations within a Civil Engineering environment, although my previous position was purely as a Claims Consultant.

I have extensive hands on practical experience in Main Contract and Subcontract Administration, Subcontract claims negotiations, Preparation of Claims / Variations / Change Orders, Subcontract amendments, quantities and re-measures. I also have experience in Claim preparation without legal input and preparation for expert determination, arbitration and claim defense.



Mes compétences :

Civil Engineering

Procurement

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Contract Management

Audit

terms and conditions

manage network information

installation

contractual assistance

contractual analysis

claim analysis

Risk Management

Responsible for the construction

Responsible for quantity surveying

Responsible for monitoring and managing

Responsible for all site activities

Project Management training

Production Management

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Mapics

Manage contractual claims

Lotus 1-2-3

Language skills

Joint Venture

Installation and Commissioning

Ground works

Develop a pragmatic commercial approach

Baggage Handling

4WD