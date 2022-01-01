Christelle DUMAINE

2007 - maintenant• Ecolabel, NF-Environment (European environmental labels)
- Responsible for keeping up to date with legislation
- Regular contact with Marketing on legislation, impact and decisions on products
- Redeveloped several products to comply with Ecolabel and NF-Environment
• Development of new water-based gloss paint
- Analyzed competitor products
- Screened new raw materials
- Developed new product
• Improvement of existing formulations
- Redevelopment of existing products based on inputs from product management
• Assistance in production
- Delivered quick and efficient answer to solve production issues
- Optimized processes
- Assisted quality control
• Daily activities included
- Literature studies
- Contact with suppliers
- Developing and testing of new products
- Writing technical reports in English
• Member of the internal audit team (management system ISO compliance)
Lafarge
- Intern
Paris2006 - 2006• Tested the addition of a bi-component system to a jointing compound in order to improve drying time
• Developed a mineral coating for concrete: formulated, assessed DoE, processed (gun spraying) and tested coatings (rheology measurements)