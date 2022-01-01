Menu

Christelle DUMAINE

HAARLEM

  • PPG - Chemical engineer

    2007 - maintenant • Ecolabel, NF-Environment (European environmental labels)
    - Responsible for keeping up to date with legislation
    - Regular contact with Marketing on legislation, impact and decisions on products
    - Redeveloped several products to comply with Ecolabel and NF-Environment
    • Development of new water-based gloss paint
    - Analyzed competitor products
    - Screened new raw materials
    - Developed new product
    • Improvement of existing formulations
    - Redevelopment of existing products based on inputs from product management
    • Assistance in production
    - Delivered quick and efficient answer to solve production issues
    - Optimized processes
    - Assisted quality control
    • Daily activities included
    - Literature studies
    - Contact with suppliers
    - Developing and testing of new products
    - Writing technical reports in English
    • Member of the internal audit team (management system ISO compliance)

  • Lafarge - Intern

    Paris 2006 - 2006 • Tested the addition of a bi-component system to a jointing compound in order to improve drying time
    • Developed a mineral coating for concrete: formulated, assessed DoE, processed (gun spraying) and tested coatings (rheology measurements)

