Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle GUICHARD
Ajouter
Christelle GUICHARD
La Roche-sur-Yon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CERFRANCE Vendée
- Conseiller de gestion
La Roche-sur-Yon
2015 - maintenant
AOP Mâche Pays de la Loire
- Animatrice-coordinatrice
2009 - 2014
Société CAVAC
- Responsable Qualité
La Roche-sur-Yon
2003 - 2008
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique Universitaire De Montpellier (Ex-ISIM)
Montpellier
1999 - 2002
STIA
Réseau
Antoine FEUILLET
Emilie POLI (PLUVINAGE)
Estelle DUCRET
Laetitia MARCELLE
Laetitia NICOLAS
Marine DASSONVILLE
Nicolas D'ESPINAY
Paul COURSEAU
Polytech CONNECT