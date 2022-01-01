Christelle LOPEZ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
France and International Coordinator of all marketing & communication projects
- Reporting and monitoring results on international marketing plan and budget through 60 countries.
- Lead on communication campaign and media planning through all kind of medias.
- Implementation of strategic actions, incentives and development of selling tools for resellers and distributors.
- Network animation through regular CRM, emailing, workshops, fairs, and bespoke events.
- Organization of B2B events (France & International)
Mes compétences :
Management de projet
Gestion de projets
Communication
Marketing
Responsable communication
Responsable marketing
Tourisme
Édition
Gestion de projet
Management