Menu

Christelle LOPEZ

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

France and International Coordinator of all marketing & communication projects
- Reporting and monitoring results on international marketing plan and budget through 60 countries.
- Lead on communication campaign and media planning through all kind of medias.
- Implementation of strategic actions, incentives and development of selling tools for resellers and distributors.
- Network animation through regular CRM, emailing, workshops, fairs, and bespoke events.
- Organization of B2B events (France & International)

Mes compétences :
Management de projet
Gestion de projets
Communication
Marketing
Responsable communication
Responsable marketing
Tourisme
Édition
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • SOLO INVEST / SOL'S - Operational Marketing Manager

    2011 - maintenant France and International Coordinator of all marketing & communication projects
    - Reporting and monitoring results on international marketing plan and budget through 60 countries.
    - Lead on communication campaign and media planning through all kind of medias.
    - Implementation of strategic actions, incentives and development of selling tools for resellers and distributors.
    - Network animation through regular CRM, emailing, workshops, fairs, and bespoke events.
    - Organization of B2B events (France & International)

  • Mille Lieux - Responsable Marketing & Communication

    2006 - 2011 *Communication Interne & Externe
    *Edition : brochures Mille Lieux et Akiou (150 000 ex/an)
    *Animations Commerciales
    *Partenariats
    *Nouvelles Technologies
    - Gestion de Projets
    Sites BtoB et BtoC
    *Marketing
    - statistiques
    - Veille

  • Iles-resa.com - Responsable Marketing

    2005 - 2005

  • PVE - Première Vision - Information Direction Mode

    2005 - 2006 Organisateur de Salons, Première Vision a pour vocation la promotion du tissage destiné à l'habillement.

  • Accor Tour - Accor Pôle Loisirs et Tourisme - Responsable Marketing Opérationnel

    1999 - 2004 Tour-opérateur du Groupe Accor.

    Au cours de ces 5 années, j'ai participé en tant que Chef de Projet Marketing et Internet à diverses missions :
    - Création du site de vente en ligne du tour-opérateur et la mise en place du back et front office (www.accortravel.com).
    - Evènementiel et relation presse
    - Communication interne et externe

    Puis, en tant que Responsable Marketing, suivi et réalisation des brochures, gestion des partenariats.

  • Look Voyages - Assistante Marketing & Communication

    Ivry-sur-Seine 1998 - 1999 Tour opérateur

  • Jancarthier Voyages - Agent de comptoir

    PARIS 1998 - 1998 agences de voyages

  • Club Méditerrannée - Agent de réservation

    1996 - 1998 Tour opérateur

  • Air Inter - Agent d'Escale

    1995 - 1995

Formations

  • IFG Paris

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Master 2 Sc. de Gestion - Marketing Opérationnel International

    Marketing Stratégique INM

  • Lycée Hôtellerie Et Tourisme

    Toulouse 1994 - 1996 BTS Tourisme - Option Conception/Commercialisation

  • Ecole Du Louvre (Paris)

    Paris 1992 - 1994

Réseau