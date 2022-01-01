Christophe CHARPY

-
Seqens
- Conduite de Projets d'amélioration de la Supply-Chain
2018 - 2019
-
Europac Cartonnerie Savoie
- Responsable Supply Chain, en management de transition
2017 - 2018
-
Emin Leydier
- Audit et Diagnostic de l'organisation Supply Chain
2017 - 2017
-
Arkema
- Expert Supply Chain, en management de transition
Colombes
2016 - 2017
-
Holophane
- Responsable Planification et Supply Chain, en management de transition
Les Andelys
2016 - 2016
-
MCG Managers, management de transition
- Directeur des Opérations S.A.V., en management de transition
LYON
2015 - 2015
-
Plastic Omnium
- Responsable Logistique Usine puis Coordinateur Logistique Division Composites, en Management de tran
Levallois-Perret
2013 - 2014
-
TORAY FILMS EUROPE
- Directeur Planning Industriel et Commercial
Saint Maurice de Beynost
2006 - 2013
http://fr.linkedin.com/in/christophecharpy/
-
NOVEMBAL
- Responsable Supply chain Europe
2002 - 2006
-
METALTEMPLE
- Responsable Logistique et Organisation Industrielle
1996 - 2002
-
METALTEMPLE
- Ingénieur Produit - Chef de Projet
1990 - 1996
-
METALTEMPLE
- Ingénieur Méthodes Logistique et Ordonnancement
1987 - 1990
-
CEA
- Scientifique du contingent
PARIS
1986 - 1987