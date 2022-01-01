Menu

Christophe CHARPY

FRANCHEVILLE

En résumé

Http://fr.linkedin.com/in/christophecharpy/

Entreprises

  • Seqens - Conduite de Projets d'amélioration de la Supply-Chain

    2018 - 2019

  • Europac Cartonnerie Savoie - Responsable Supply Chain, en management de transition

    2017 - 2018

  • Emin Leydier - Audit et Diagnostic de l'organisation Supply Chain

    2017 - 2017

  • Arkema - Expert Supply Chain, en management de transition

    Colombes 2016 - 2017

  • Holophane - Responsable Planification et Supply Chain, en management de transition

    Les Andelys 2016 - 2016

  • MCG Managers, management de transition - Directeur des Opérations S.A.V., en management de transition

    LYON 2015 - 2015

  • Plastic Omnium - Responsable Logistique Usine puis Coordinateur Logistique Division Composites, en Management de tran

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - 2014

  • TORAY FILMS EUROPE - Directeur Planning Industriel et Commercial

    Saint Maurice de Beynost 2006 - 2013

  • NOVEMBAL - Responsable Supply chain Europe

    2002 - 2006

  • METALTEMPLE - Responsable Logistique et Organisation Industrielle

    1996 - 2002

  • METALTEMPLE - Ingénieur Produit - Chef de Projet

    1990 - 1996

  • METALTEMPLE - Ingénieur Méthodes Logistique et Ordonnancement

    1987 - 1990

  • CEA - Scientifique du contingent

    PARIS 1986 - 1987

Formations

  • ECAM Lyon (Lyon)

    Lyon 1983 - 1986 ingénieur

