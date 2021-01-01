Christophe DEMAS

Retail
SAINT-ETIENNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PolyOne
- Account Manager PolyOne
2012 - maintenant
Secteur AURA Bourgogne Franche Comté Hauts de France
Formations
ESC Saint Etienne (Saint Etienne)
Saint Etienne
1996 - 1999
Gestion-Finance
Centre International De Formation À La Vente Et À La Négociation Commerciale
Saint Etienne
1994 - 1995
Force de Vente
Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1990 - 1992
Techniques Instrumentales
Réseau
Anne JOST
Emmanuelle PIETRI
Eric POULLY
Françoise JULIEN DURANTIN
Frédéric TITOULET
Isabelle ALLARD
Nelly GRASSET
Stéphane HOLT
Thomas GONIN
Vanessa BLASIN