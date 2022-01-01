Christophe GABÉ

Menu

Passionate for hospitality and F&B industries with more than 35 years experience, I have a strong expertise in Hotel Management, Strategy and opening properties.
This long experience proves also that you need to be passionate for people to succeed in this industry. This is me. My international career also reminds me that nobody is perfect, and we all have to learn from each other and never stop updating one's way of working. Technologies, communication, tools ... are changing and improving everyday, and if you do not adapt, you're out of the way.
I had the opportunity to work for 2 of the major Hotel Groups such as Accor and Jinjiang International.
My expertise as Hotel General Manager, Area Manager and Director of Operations allows me to apprehend and better understand the subtility of hospitality market.
Please read my profil below, it speaks for itself. Feel free to contact me.

Entreprises

  • GOLDEN TULIP MARSEILLE EUROMED - Hotel General Manager

    Marseille (13000) 2019 - 2021 Mission
     SWOT analysis and identification of points of improvements
     Implementation of action plan for the end of the year
     Increase the Rev’par of the hotel driven by the ADR. Improve the ranking of the hotel on the RGI compset and gaining market share on the primary zone.
     Identify new corporate prospects in order to increase Room Revenue
     Relaunch sales actions on MICE market to increase revenue and sustain F&B activity
     Launch maketing actions of F&B offer in order to increase the visibility of the restaurant
     Increase the level of service and quality KPIs (Guests comments, mystery shopping, food hygiene, …)
     Implement plan of actions on maintenance of the hotel, and produce a budget of investment for 2020
     Create a social relationship with the team and organize the elections of the Social and Economic Committee within the hotel.

  • Jinjiang Louvre Asia - Hotel Opening & Quality Director

    Shanghai 2016 - 2019 Launch of Campanile brand in China developed mainly in franchise. 30 openings in 2019 in coordination with Development and Operational teams for planning and opening properties. Implementation of all brand standards in view to sustain the consistency of the offer all over the country :
    • Marketing and communication plan at brand level (on & off line)
    • Marketing material and sales support
    • Brand standards (brand markers and iconic products)
    • Standards Operational Procedures
    • F&B Concept
    • Revenue Management (rate structure and pricing policy)
    • Distribution setup (visibility on all distribution channels)
    • Definition and implementation of quality standards and monitoring process
    • Partnership with investors (Owner’s induction day, meetings)

  • Louvre Hotels Group - Operations Manager - Région France Ouest Bretagne

    LA DEFENSE 2012 - 2016 Mission
    Responsible for the flawless running of the hotels I am in charge of by developing the teams and ensuring they provide exceptional personal guest service, excellent business records, and great awareness within a healthy and a good social environment.
    My current position applies to the following responsibilities for a network of 26 hotels (3 brands) generating a turnover of €25 millions :
    • Monitoring of the business performance of the hotels with internal and external measurement tools and including a perfect knowledge of the hotels, clients and teams.
    • Monitoring Brand procedures are in order, P&L reporting of the area, achievement of turnover and GOP budgeted. Implementation of cost savings in the hotels.
    • Follow up of action plans of internal and external audit.
    • Assisting general managers in their sales work with support of expert services at Head Office. Creating and maintaining a selling culture throughout the region.
    • Pricing and Revenue Management implementation in the hotels in accordance with the tariff strategy required by the Group. Monitoring of variation of RGI on market places and at regional level.
    • Ensuring sales, profit and other related targets for my area are exceeded
    • Active attendance to market place meetings and local events.
    • Recruitment, training, evaluation and follow up of development of manager’s skills.
    • Monitoring social and HR procedures meet expectations of the Group and legal policy.
    • Undertaking any other operational projects as required by the Group to grow and improve the business

  • BRASSERIE - PROPRIETAIRE EXPLOITANT

    2009 - 2012

  • ACCOR - Hotel General Manager - London

    UK 2003 - 2008 Ibis London City - 348 Chambres
    General Manager
    &
    F&B Country Manager for Ibis, Etap & F1
    Mission:
    • Repositionner l’hôtel en termes de segmentation
    • Développer le Rev’par et le revenu de manière significative
    • Repositionner la restauration de l’hôtel au concept Estaminet
    • Développer les ventes de restauration
    • Redéfinir la structure en personnel aux standards de la chaine
    • Accompagner la démarche Qualité dans les équipes en vue de La certification ISO 9001
    • Maintenir la qualité du produit et du service offert

    “Most Improved Performance” - Accor UK Achievement Awards 2007
    "Best Business Performance" - Accor UK Achievement Awards 2008

    Résultats
    • Croissance du CA de 25%, Rev’par +26,76%, TO +11,52 pts, GOP + 23% en 2007
    • Croissance du CA de +15,04%, Rev’par +15,80%, Maintien du TO, GOP +19,40% en 2008, Meilleure progression Accor UK
    • Obtention de la certification ISO 9001
    • Augmentation du Revenu F&B de 6.78%, Tx de Captage PDJ de +5,17%, Tx de Captage Diner +24.47% en 2008
    • Progression de l’hôtel dans le Benchmark versus la concurrence (TRI).

  • LYCEE HOTELIER LA GUERCHE DE BRETAGNE - DIRECTEUR LYCEE HOTELIER

    2001 - 2003

  • LYCEE HOTELIER ST NAZAIRE - ENSEIGNANT - RESPONSABLE CENTRE FORMATION

    1991 - 2001

Formations

