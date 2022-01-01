Christophe GABÉ

Passionate for hospitality and F&B industries with more than 35 years experience, I have a strong expertise in Hotel Management, Strategy and opening properties.

This long experience proves also that you need to be passionate for people to succeed in this industry. This is me. My international career also reminds me that nobody is perfect, and we all have to learn from each other and never stop updating one's way of working. Technologies, communication, tools ... are changing and improving everyday, and if you do not adapt, you're out of the way.

I had the opportunity to work for 2 of the major Hotel Groups such as Accor and Jinjiang International.

My expertise as Hotel General Manager, Area Manager and Director of Operations allows me to apprehend and better understand the subtility of hospitality market.

Please read my profil below, it speaks for itself. Feel free to contact me.