Christophe MEUNIER

PLAN-D'ORGON

Entreprises

  • Reseau Primever - Directeur Agence

    2019 - maintenant

  • Groupe Alainé (Logistique / Overseas / Transports) - Directeur Filiale

    2016 - 2018

  • XPO Logistics - Saint Rambert d'Albon (26) - Directeur Agence

    2015 - 2016 Norbert Dentressangle is now XPO Logistics

  • Norbert Dentressangle  - Directeur Agence

    SAINT-VALLIER 2011 - 2014 SNN Clermont - Gerzat (63)
    Transports nationaux et internationaux, location / dédiés pour la grande distribution et l'industrie manufacturière et agroalimentaire.

  • Norbert Dentressangle - Directeur Agence

    SAINT-VALLIER 2007 - 2011 Directeur Agence TND Autun (71) et SNN Clermont (63)

  • Norbert Dentressangle  - Directeur Agence

    SAINT-VALLIER 2005 - 2007 Transports Norbert Dentressangle - Agence d'Autun (71)

    Organisation Transports dediés à la plateforme Nexans Autun

  • Groupe Alainé (Logistique / Overseas / Transports) - Exploitation / Affrètement

    2003 - 2005

  • CGVL - Exploitation / Affrètement

    1998 - 2003

  • PASCAL TRANS INDUSTRIE - Exploitation

    1990 - 1998

Formations

