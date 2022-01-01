Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christophe MEUNIER
Ajouter
Christophe MEUNIER
PLAN-D'ORGON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Reseau Primever
- Directeur Agence
2019 - maintenant
Groupe Alainé (Logistique / Overseas / Transports)
- Directeur Filiale
2016 - 2018
XPO Logistics - Saint Rambert d'Albon (26)
- Directeur Agence
2015 - 2016
Norbert Dentressangle is now XPO Logistics
Norbert Dentressangle
- Directeur Agence
SAINT-VALLIER
2011 - 2014
SNN Clermont - Gerzat (63)
Transports nationaux et internationaux, location / dédiés pour la grande distribution et l'industrie manufacturière et agroalimentaire.
Norbert Dentressangle
- Directeur Agence
SAINT-VALLIER
2007 - 2011
Directeur Agence TND Autun (71) et SNN Clermont (63)
Norbert Dentressangle
- Directeur Agence
SAINT-VALLIER
2005 - 2007
Transports Norbert Dentressangle - Agence d'Autun (71)
Organisation Transports dediés à la plateforme Nexans Autun
Groupe Alainé (Logistique / Overseas / Transports)
- Exploitation / Affrètement
2003 - 2005
CGVL
- Exploitation / Affrètement
1998 - 2003
PASCAL TRANS INDUSTRIE
- Exploitation
1990 - 1998
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Francis PIETRA
Gérard FONS
Gilles PELLEGRIN
Julien MOURADIAN
Marie-Laure DOLY
Paul GIROD
Philippe GUALINO
Pierre Louis CHAVANET
Stephane GUILBERT
Thierry MOTTIN