Clément ROUSSEL

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Marlette - Directeur de Restaurant

    2018 - 2018

  • Big Fernand - Tenancier Mer et Montagne Arcachon - Tignes

    Paris 2016 - 2017

  • Big Fernand - Responsable de salle

    Paris 2016 - 2016

  • Bellota Bellota - Ambassadeur des ventes

    2015 - 2015

  • Les Poulettes Batignolles - Assistant Manager

    2014 - 2015

  • W Paris Opera - Coordinateur Banquets

    2014 - 2014

  • W Paris Opera - Order Taker

    2012 - 2014 Casual Job, waiter at the bar

  • Le Repaire de Bacchus - Wine merchant

    CHARENTON LE PONT 2012 - 2013

  • Hotel de Crillon - Paris - Waiter

    2011 - 2012 Casual job, breakfast and brunch in the "ambassadeur", Gastronomic's restaurant

  • Parc Hyatt Paris Vendôme - Order taker

    2011 - 2014 Casual job, banquet departement, organisation, set up.

  • LKF Hotel by Rhombus - Hong Kong - Trainee

    2011 - 2011 2 months at the Front desk in charge of:

    - Check-in / check-out
    - Cashering
    - Room assignement
    - Transportation order
    - Currency exchange
    - Daily briefing
    - VIP room setting
    - No Show
    - Pre-assignation
    Daily use of Opera

    2 month in Azure restaurant slash bar:

    - Set up (floor &buffet)
    - Taking order
    - Bartender (club)
    - Cattering organisation
    - Party organisation
    Daily use of Micros

  • Hôtel Balzac - Paris - Trainee

    2010 - 2010 Front desk
    Concierge Desk
    Restauration (Room service / Bar)
    Housekeeping

  • Le Pecharmant - Order taker

    2009 - 2009 In charge of 24 guests

  • Les Pieds sous la Table - Order Taker

    2009 - 2009 In charge of 52 guests, elaboration of the menu, accounting, establishment of the service standards

  • Le Grand Café - Order taker, bartender

    2009 - 2009 In charge of the terrace, the bar, dessert planishing. And the set up of the office and the floor.

Formations

  • Institut Vatel

    Paris 2009 - 2012 Bachelor's degree in hospitality management.

    International Hotel Management

  • Lycée Paul Lapie

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2009 Baccalauréat (A-Level )

    Economics

Réseau