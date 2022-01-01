Clément ROUSSEL

-
Marlette
- Directeur de Restaurant
2018 - 2018
-
Big Fernand
- Tenancier Mer et Montagne Arcachon - Tignes
Paris
2016 - 2017
-
Big Fernand
- Responsable de salle
Paris
2016 - 2016
-
Bellota Bellota
- Ambassadeur des ventes
2015 - 2015
-
Les Poulettes Batignolles
- Assistant Manager
2014 - 2015
-
W Paris Opera
- Coordinateur Banquets
2014 - 2014
-
W Paris Opera
- Order Taker
2012 - 2014
Casual Job, waiter at the bar
-
Le Repaire de Bacchus
- Wine merchant
CHARENTON LE PONT
2012 - 2013
-
Hotel de Crillon - Paris
- Waiter
2011 - 2012
Casual job, breakfast and brunch in the "ambassadeur", Gastronomic's restaurant
-
Parc Hyatt Paris Vendôme
- Order taker
2011 - 2014
Casual job, banquet departement, organisation, set up.
-
LKF Hotel by Rhombus - Hong Kong
- Trainee
2011 - 2011
2 months at the Front desk in charge of:
- Check-in / check-out
- Cashering
- Room assignement
- Transportation order
- Currency exchange
- Daily briefing
- VIP room setting
- No Show
- Pre-assignation
Daily use of Opera
2 month in Azure restaurant slash bar:
- Set up (floor &buffet)
- Taking order
- Bartender (club)
- Cattering organisation
- Party organisation
Daily use of Micros
-
Hôtel Balzac - Paris
- Trainee
2010 - 2010
Front desk
Concierge Desk
Restauration (Room service / Bar)
Housekeeping
-
Le Pecharmant
- Order taker
2009 - 2009
In charge of 24 guests
-
Les Pieds sous la Table
- Order Taker
2009 - 2009
In charge of 52 guests, elaboration of the menu, accounting, establishment of the service standards
-
Le Grand Café
- Order taker, bartender
2009 - 2009
In charge of the terrace, the bar, dessert planishing. And the set up of the office and the floor.