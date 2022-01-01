Clément SALZMANN

Mes compétences :
Audit
Finance
Controlling
Negotiation
Communication
SAP
Risk management
Reporting
Excel
Contrôle de gestion
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
AVERY DENNISON
- Finance Manager
Rodange2014 - maintenantPlant Controller - Finance manager of a manufacturing plant of Avery Dennison Material Europe
Finance responsibility of the plant (approximately 340 employees, over 300m€ of sales production)
Lead month end close process, inventory and fixed asset controls, balance sheet reviews, risks management, internal controls and SOX processes.
Partner with the plant leadership team to develop a pipeline of productivity improvements, drive the effectiveness of savings initiatives year over year.
Lead the analysis of the various reporting requirements incl but not limited to, capital, financial metrics, production losses, inventory adjustments and departmental expenses.
Lead and coordinate the annual operating plan, quarterly forecasting and monthly risks and opportunities processes.
Lead the improvement in the procure-to-pay process by supporting the indirect buyers and managers and driving the key indicators.
Team management, set objectives and define local strategy for finance functions
AVERY DENNISON
- Business Analyst
Rodange2013 - 2014Based in the Materials Group Europe headquarters in Leiden, NL I am responsible of supporting the Operations Finance analytic function to ensure alignment with the goals of Materials Group Europe. I am working with the Operations and Supply Chain team to ensure goals and objectives are met. I support the overall strategic, annual operating plan and forecast processes.
Bois-Colombes2012 - 2012 Prepare and Analyse month end Financial Statements (BS / P&L)
Internal Audit processes implementation and control for Sarbanes-Oxley compliance
Financial Analyst: costs and financial analysis, margin simulations, sales forecasting
Brand Accounting : Budget analysis, Accruals follow up
Accountant of the Algerian subsidiary
Ficorec Audit
- Auditor Junior, Ficorec Audit
2011 - 2011 Performed Financial Statements audit
Risks and control design assessment
Performed controls for each financial cycle
Control of administrative and legal documents
Audit summary drafting
Climadiff SA
- Finance Controller
2010 - 2010 Design of business objectives with the management, budget and resources planning
Results Analysis, correctives measures proposals (Portfolios or sourcing changes, advertising campaign…)
Customer statistics reporting, commercial cooperation follow up
Financial reportings and summary
Lumin'Arts
- Président
2009 - 2010Setting-up and management of an cultural and events association with 200 members, 80 voluntary workers and a budget of € 80,000