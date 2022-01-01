Menu

Clement SOULLARD

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

IT Architect and expert in JAVA JEE and Android OS, speaking English, Spanish and French, my objective is to have another experience in a foreign country and develop my leadership in innovative contexts. For instance, I could take the technical lead of mobile and challenging projects using Agile methods.

My objective is to widen my skills by having another life experience. For your company I may bring a different vision because of my culture and this will surely help in a dynamic context.

Mes compétences :
Project management
Architect for client solutions

Entreprises

  • SQLI - IT Architect

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - maintenant Integration architect and consultant

    o For AIRBUS (integration architect). I advise on the interfaces and orientations of the Electronic Flight Bag (laptop used by pilots). I handle
    - Design issues
    - Infrastucture and security concerns
    - Security
    - Maximize solutions ROI
    Mobility Expert Android/iOS
    o I have studied opportunities of mobile technologies (Android, IOS) for AIRBUS Electronic Flight Bag
    o I developed a merchandising tool for the Laboratoire
    Pierre Fabre
    - Web Expert
    o Advise in web based architecture
    o SOA

    Trainer in JEE and Web technologies (Beginner to advanced level) ~= 200 hours/year

    Recruiter
    o Checking candidates skill match their position

    Presales
    o Building and explaining solutions at a high level

  • Atos Origin - Architecte

    Bezons 2006 - 2011 IT Architect and integration expert (20 persons) : Worked for FRANCE TELECOM on a procurement project (2 years)
    o AGILE methods
    o RIA GWT

    Team leader (5 persons): Agriculture Ministry 2 years on various projects
    o Advise an ESB to let IT systems communicate with central entity
    o Design and develop and Web Applications
    o Hibernate/Spring/JSF

    Integrator A central maintenance system on the A380 for AIRBUS as a configuration system manager

  • Sertec - Consultant

    2005 - 2006 Tecnocasa
    Developpement du SI pour une expansion internationale de Tecnocasa

  • Altran-SI - Consultant

    2000 - 2005 Télémarket
    1 ano (Sept 00-Sept 01)
    Réalisation d’un site Internet de e-commerce. Telemarket

    Renault
    ( Oct 01 à Julio 04 )
    Réalisation du projet Renaultp@rts (Vente de pièces de rechange d’automobile) déployé dans plus de 17 pays.

    Getima (MSA)
    (Jul 04 Oct. 05)
    Méthodologie et formation pour une migration progressive de Mainframe aux technologies J2EE.

Formations

