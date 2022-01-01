Retail
Clement TOUZET
Clement TOUZET
COMIÈGNE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conscience professionnelle
Assiduité
ponctuel
Entreprises
bistrot de l'imprevu
- Assistant responsable de salle
2015 - maintenant
PARC ASTERIX
- ASSISTANT MANAGER
Plailly
2014 - 2014
Starwood Hotels & Resorts
- COMMIS DE CUISINE
Lancaster
2013 - 2013
Concorde Hotels & Resorts
- COMMIS DE CUISINE
Paris La Défense
2012 - 2013
ALAIN BLOT AUBERGE DU PONT
- COMMIS DE CUISINE ET CHEF DE PARTIE
2008 - 2012
Formations
INFA LE MANOIR
Gouvieux
2014 - maintenant
INFA LE MANOIR
Gouvieux
2008 - 2012
CAP, BEP, BAC PROFESSIONEL
Agence Profil Corse RECRUTEMENT HÔTELLERIE RESTAURATION
Arnaud GUILBERT
Céline COIGNET
Chloe RENASSIA
Jérôme ROMAIN
Karl LUGAND
Sacha TAVERNY
Thierry ATLAN
Véronique VILLETTE (THIEBAUT)