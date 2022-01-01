Menu

Clothilde RIBE

Davézieux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Internet

Entreprises

  • Transports Brossier - Affreteuse

    Davézieux 2015 - maintenant

  • Safari de peaugres - Responsable Commerciale terrain

    2014 - 2014 * Responsable Commerciale terrain au Safari de Peaugres (07)

  • Safari de peaugres - Assistante commerciale

    2014 - 2015

  • Avisio conseils - Assistante commerciale

    2010 - 2012 * Assistante commerciale chez Avisio conseils (69)
    Courtier en défiscalisation immobilières et en assurances ,

  • Logic-immo / top annonces - Responsable merchandising

    2009 - 2010

  • Génération investissement - Assistante comptable

    2006 - 2009 * Assistante comptable chez Génération Investissement (69)
    Quatre sociétés : Courtier en défiscalisation immobilières / en assurances / cellule de téléprospection / cellule de prêts ,

  • Hôpital St Luc St Joseph - Assistante Administrative

    2006 - 2006

  • Hosta - Liquidatrice Santé

    2006 - 2006 * Liquidatrice Santé à Hosta centre de gestion mutuelle (69)

  • CPAM du Rhône - Agent polyvalent

    2005 - 2005

  • Degriff - Vendeuse

    2004 - 2004

  • Bijou + - Assistante administrative

    2003 - 2003

Formations

  • AFPA

    Le Blanc 2001 - 2001 Formation d'Animateur

    création de produits touristiques

  • CCI

    Macon 1999 - 1999 Formation d’aide à la création ou Reprise d’entreprise

    * Formation d'aide à la création ou Reprise d'entreprise à la CCI (71)

  • IREO (Montluel)

    Montluel 1995 - 1997 BTA Commerce et service

    tourisme

  • Lycée Jehanne De France

    Lyon 1993 - 1995 CAP et BEP

    restauration

Réseau