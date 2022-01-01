Retail
Clothilde RIBE
Clothilde RIBE
Davézieux
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Internet
Entreprises
Transports Brossier
- Affreteuse
Davézieux
2015 - maintenant
Safari de peaugres
- Responsable Commerciale terrain
2014 - 2014
* Responsable Commerciale terrain au Safari de Peaugres (07)
Safari de peaugres
- Assistante commerciale
2014 - 2015
Avisio conseils
- Assistante commerciale
2010 - 2012
* Assistante commerciale chez Avisio conseils (69)
Courtier en défiscalisation immobilières et en assurances ,
Logic-immo / top annonces
- Responsable merchandising
2009 - 2010
Génération investissement
- Assistante comptable
2006 - 2009
* Assistante comptable chez Génération Investissement (69)
Quatre sociétés : Courtier en défiscalisation immobilières / en assurances / cellule de téléprospection / cellule de prêts ,
Hôpital St Luc St Joseph
- Assistante Administrative
2006 - 2006
Hosta
- Liquidatrice Santé
2006 - 2006
* Liquidatrice Santé à Hosta centre de gestion mutuelle (69)
CPAM du Rhône
- Agent polyvalent
2005 - 2005
Degriff
- Vendeuse
2004 - 2004
Bijou +
- Assistante administrative
2003 - 2003
Formations
AFPA
Le Blanc
2001 - 2001
Formation d'Animateur
création de produits touristiques
CCI
Macon
1999 - 1999
Formation d’aide à la création ou Reprise d’entreprise
* Formation d'aide à la création ou Reprise d'entreprise à la CCI (71)
IREO (Montluel)
Montluel
1995 - 1997
BTA Commerce et service
tourisme
Lycée Jehanne De France
Lyon
1993 - 1995
CAP et BEP
restauration
Réseau
Alexandre SANCHEZ
Berthaud EMRICK
Fabienne MONTET
Grégor GIBOYAU
Hugues VEILLARD
Laurent PARET
Roselyne SILLIERES
Sandrine DUCHAINE