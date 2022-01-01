Menu

Coqueret RÉGIS

TOULOUSE

En résumé

25+ ans dexpérience dans les services informatiques, le logiciel et l'outsourcing: delivery management développement daffaires, architecture, conseil, support technique, développement de produits.
15+ ans en clientèle
15+ ans à l'international

Voir aussi (en anglais, plus développé): http://www.linkedin.com/in/rcoqueret

Broad experience of customer facing and team management in IT business development and architecture.
Deep understanding of practices for the construction of large deals with controlled scope, cost and risk.
Technical leader expert in building a technical vision based on clear architecture guidelines and principles.
Team leader driving commitment and adhesion from the delivery organization until successful rollout.
Coach developing an organizations knowledge and know-how.
Trusted advisor in critical situations.

Main certifications:
Certified Systems Engineering Professional (CSEP) from INCOSE (http://www.incose.org/ ) in 2009.
SEI ATAM certified in 2008.
IBM Senior Certified as Executive IT Architect in 2007.
Open Group Master Certified IT Architect in 2006.

Mes compétences :
Architecture & Cloud
IT Service Management
Engineering
Enterprise Architecture
ITIL
Methodes
Middleware
Outsourcing
SOA
Systems Engineering
Togaf

Entreprises

  • Atos

    2021 - maintenant Global Program Architect

  • Unisys France

    2017 - 2021 Global Operations Lead & Client Architect pour Air France - KLM

  • UNISYS Global Outsourcing and Infrastructure Services - Executive Architect, Europre Lead for Solution Architecture

    2011 - 2017 Manager de l'équipe de "Lead Solution Architects" en Europe.
    Conception de solutions pour nos opportunités majeures.

  • UNISYS - Executive Architect

    Blue Bell, PA 2007 - 2010 Développement d'opportunités larges et complexes, pour garantir leur profitabilité.
    Leader et mentor pour la construction de propositions d'envergure (10 à 200 $M) pour nos clients, avec contrôle du périmètre, des coûts et des risques.
    Focus: solutions et services liés à l'Enterprise Architecture, le Cloud, SOA, et le Business Process Management.

  • IBM - Lead Architect, SOA

    Bois-Colombes 2005 - 2007 Europe, Middle East Africa leader.
    SOA transition projects.

  • IBM - Engagement Manager

    Bois-Colombes 2003 - 2004 Software emerging technologies projects.
    Business development & consultative selling.

  • IBM - Senior Solution Architect

    Bois-Colombes 1998 - 2002 Software Architecture services on IBM WebSphere platform.

  • Compagnie Générale d'Informatique - Software development team lead

    1993 - 1997

  • USINOR SACILOR, SOLLAC - Technical Unit Leader

    1992 - 1993

  • Matra Marconi Space - Software Engineer

    1991 - 1992

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :