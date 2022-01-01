Coqueret RÉGIS

25+ ans dexpérience dans les services informatiques, le logiciel et l'outsourcing: delivery management développement daffaires, architecture, conseil, support technique, développement de produits.

15+ ans en clientèle

15+ ans à l'international



Voir aussi (en anglais, plus développé): http://www.linkedin.com/in/rcoqueret



Broad experience of customer facing and team management in IT business development and architecture.

Deep understanding of practices for the construction of large deals with controlled scope, cost and risk.

Technical leader expert in building a technical vision based on clear architecture guidelines and principles.

Team leader driving commitment and adhesion from the delivery organization until successful rollout.

Coach developing an organizations knowledge and know-how.

Trusted advisor in critical situations.



Main certifications:

Certified Systems Engineering Professional (CSEP) from INCOSE (http://www.incose.org/ ) in 2009.

SEI ATAM certified in 2008.

IBM Senior Certified as Executive IT Architect in 2007.

Open Group Master Certified IT Architect in 2006.



Mes compétences :

Architecture & Cloud

IT Service Management

Engineering

Enterprise Architecture

ITIL

Methodes

Middleware

Outsourcing

SOA

Systems Engineering

Togaf