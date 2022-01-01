Cyril FOURGEUX

Mes compétences :
Antenna
computer
Music
Radiofréquence
Entreprises
BioMérieux
- Ingénieur Tests Systèmes et Support
MARCY-L'ETOILE2012 - maintenant
ADENEO
- Development Engineer at Volvo 3P / Renault Trucks
2004 - 2012Audio components development for Volvo 3P
- Was entrusted Volvo 3P Lyon local component owner responsibility for radio, antennas and speakers
- Managed and supported development and tests (interface with Project, Cab department, Manufacturing, Test teams) for Audio Unit (DELPHI) projects
- Managed interface with suppliers
- Managed ADENEO team for Audio & Tachograph interface with Volvo 3P
Electronic architecture adaptation for Renault Trucks Component Partners (RTCP) and RT Defense (RTD)
- Managed project for ADENEO (delays, costs, resources)
- Studied specifications for electronic and electrical harnesses adaptation
- Defined adapted parameter settings for different ECUs (VECU, BBM, Instrument Cluster (ICO5))
- Tested on bench and on prototype (Paris, Finland)
Specification and testing on vehicle bodybuilder functions for Volvo 3P
- Analyzed project impacts (technical support, project resources management for testings)
- Testing on vehicles
TEUCHOS
- Electronic Design Engineer at VALEO Electronics
2001 - 2001- Designed electronic board "Basic" version (PCB routing, EMC improvement, transponder circuit tuning)
- Installed production test bench (Wemding, GERMANY)
SCMB
- Control systems and Electrical Engineer
2001 - 2003Control systems and electrical engineering on hydraulic and mechanic presses
- Defined electrical schematics and automatisms for presses.
- Defined and managed project for rework and installation of numerical control (SIEMENS) on 5 axis milling and reaming machine.
- Managed ISO9001 / V2000 compliance process.
TEUCHOS
- Electronic Test Egineer at PSA
1999 - 2000- Wrote antitheft function test specification
- Managed and carried over vehicle tests (CAN/VAN expertise, EMC tests, road and temperature tests)