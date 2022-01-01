Menu

Cyril FOURGEUX

MARCY-L'ETOILE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Estrablin dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Antenna
computer
Music
Radiofréquence

Entreprises

  • BioMérieux - Ingénieur Tests Systèmes et Support

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2012 - maintenant

  • ADENEO - Development Engineer at Volvo 3P / Renault Trucks

    2004 - 2012 Audio components development for Volvo 3P
    - Was entrusted Volvo 3P Lyon local component owner responsibility for radio, antennas and speakers
    - Managed and supported development and tests (interface with Project, Cab department, Manufacturing, Test teams) for Audio Unit (DELPHI) projects
    - Managed interface with suppliers
    - Managed ADENEO team for Audio & Tachograph interface with Volvo 3P

    Electronic architecture adaptation for Renault Trucks Component Partners (RTCP) and RT Defense (RTD)
    - Managed project for ADENEO (delays, costs, resources)
    - Studied specifications for electronic and electrical harnesses adaptation
    - Defined adapted parameter settings for different ECUs (VECU, BBM, Instrument Cluster (ICO5))
    - Tested on bench and on prototype (Paris, Finland)

    Specification and testing on vehicle bodybuilder functions for Volvo 3P
    - Analyzed project impacts (technical support, project resources management for testings)
    - Testing on vehicles

  • TEUCHOS - Electronic Design Engineer at VALEO Electronics

    2001 - 2001 - Designed electronic board "Basic" version (PCB routing, EMC improvement, transponder circuit tuning)
    - Installed production test bench (Wemding, GERMANY)

  • SCMB - Control systems and Electrical Engineer

    2001 - 2003 Control systems and electrical engineering on hydraulic and mechanic presses
    - Defined electrical schematics and automatisms for presses.
    - Defined and managed project for rework and installation of numerical control (SIEMENS) on 5 axis milling and reaming machine.
    - Managed ISO9001 / V2000 compliance process.

  • TEUCHOS - Electronic Test Egineer at PSA

    1999 - 2000 - Wrote antitheft function test specification
    - Managed and carried over vehicle tests (CAN/VAN expertise, EMC tests, road and temperature tests)

Formations

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    Saint Martin D'Hères 1995 - 1998 Software programming, System regulation, Electronics, Telecommunication, Electric Machines

    Managed old students association

    Computer Technics and Control Systems (3i)

  • Hochschule Für Technik Und Wirtschaft (Dresden)

    Dresden 1994 - 1995 Elektrotechnik, Computer Technik, Simulazion, Automatisierungstechnik, Licht Wellen Leiter

    Erfolgreiche Semester Prüfunge

    Fachbereich Elektrotechnik

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier (St Martin D'Heres)

    St Martin D'Heres 1992 - 1994 Bachelor’s degree in "Electronics and Computer Technics"

Réseau