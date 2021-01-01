Menu

Cyril GARCIN

  • La Boite A Biscuits
  • Chef Chocolatier-Biscuitier

Digne-les-Bains

Entreprises

  • La Boite A Biscuits - Chef Chocolatier-Biscuitier

    Production | Digne-les-Bains (04000) 2021 - maintenant

  • Chocolaterie Manon - Chef Chocolatier

    Peyruis (04310) 2015 - 2021

  • Patisserie Chocolaterie Claude Bourguignon - Chef Chocolatier

    2013 - 2015 • Chargé de la production de bonbons chocolats et confiseries
    • Travaille aux cotes d’Angelo Musa Champion du monde et MOF

  • Le Cordon Bleu - Chef Formateur en Patisserie-Chocolaterie

    2009 - 2013 • Chargé d enseigner la pâtisserie chocolaterie française
    • Patisserie traditionnelle et moderne
    • Travail artistique du sucre d art et du chocolat

  • PATISSERIES GREGORY - Chef Chocolatier

    2008 - 2009 PATISSERIES GREGORY COLLET (www.gregory-collet.com/)
    * Chargé d'une équipe de 15 personnes ;
    * Un laboratoire principal et 3 boutiques dont 2 sur Osaka ;
    * Patisserie française à 90 % ;

  • La Cigale Hotel, Doha, Qatar - Chef Chocolatier

    2007 - 2008 • Gère une gamme de 80 sortes de chocolats
    • Praliné maison, guimauve, pâte de fruit, nougat
    • Machines utilisées: enrobeuses Nova choc et Crystal 305 Savy Goiseau avec tunnel, stephan sous vide 60l, extrudeuse, broyeuse

  • DÉLICABAR - Assistant chef pâtissier

    2003 - 2007 * Participation à l'ouverture du restaurant en 2003 ;
    * Chargé d'une équipe de 12 personnes ;

  • PÂTISSERIE DENIS MATYASI - Chocolatier

    2001 - 2001 Chocolatier
    * Moulages de Pâques ;

  • HOSTELLERIE DES GORGES DE PENNAFORT - Stagiaire

    2001 - 2001 * Cuisine gastronomique ;

  • Patisserie Milady, Grenoble - Patissier Chocolatier

    2001 - 2003 • Chef : Mr André Rosset, “MOF Chocolatier”

  • Matyasy - Chocolatier

    2001 - 2001

  • RESTAURANT « L'OASIS » - Stagiaire

    2000 - 2000 * Dessert à l'assiette ;

  • RESTAURANT LOGIS DE FRANCE - Chef de partie

    1999 - 2000 HOTEL-RESTAURANT LOGIS DE FRANCE ``L'AIGLIÈRE'', PUY SAINT VINCENT
Formations

