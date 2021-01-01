Cyril GARCIN

-
Production | Digne-les-Bains (04000)
2021 - maintenant
Chocolaterie Manon
- Chef Chocolatier
Peyruis (04310)
2015 - 2021
Patisserie Chocolaterie Claude Bourguignon
- Chef Chocolatier
2013 - 2015
• Chargé de la production de bonbons chocolats et confiseries
• Travaille aux cotes d’Angelo Musa Champion du monde et MOF
Le Cordon Bleu
- Chef Formateur en Patisserie-Chocolaterie
2009 - 2013
• Chargé d enseigner la pâtisserie chocolaterie française
• Patisserie traditionnelle et moderne
• Travail artistique du sucre d art et du chocolat
PATISSERIES GREGORY
- Chef Chocolatier
2008 - 2009
PATISSERIES GREGORY COLLET (www.gregory-collet.com/)
* Chargé d'une équipe de 15 personnes ;
* Un laboratoire principal et 3 boutiques dont 2 sur Osaka ;
* Patisserie française à 90 % ;
La Cigale Hotel, Doha, Qatar
- Chef Chocolatier
2007 - 2008
• Gère une gamme de 80 sortes de chocolats
• Praliné maison, guimauve, pâte de fruit, nougat
• Machines utilisées: enrobeuses Nova choc et Crystal 305 Savy Goiseau avec tunnel, stephan sous vide 60l, extrudeuse, broyeuse
DÉLICABAR
- Assistant chef pâtissier
2003 - 2007
* Participation à l'ouverture du restaurant en 2003 ;
* Chargé d'une équipe de 12 personnes ;
PÂTISSERIE DENIS MATYASI
- Chocolatier
2001 - 2001
Chocolatier
* Moulages de Pâques ;
HOSTELLERIE DES GORGES DE PENNAFORT
- Stagiaire
2001 - 2001
* Cuisine gastronomique ;
Patisserie Milady, Grenoble
- Patissier Chocolatier
2001 - 2003
• Chef : Mr André Rosset, “MOF Chocolatier”
Matyasy
- Chocolatier
2001 - 2001
RESTAURANT « L'OASIS »
- Stagiaire
2000 - 2000
* Dessert à l'assiette ;
RESTAURANT LOGIS DE FRANCE
- Chef de partie
1999 - 2000
HOTEL-RESTAURANT LOGIS DE FRANCE ``L'AIGLIÈRE'', PUY SAINT VINCENT
INFORMATIONS
COMPLEMENTAIRES