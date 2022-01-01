Retail
Cyril MOSER
Cyril MOSER
Altares
Sales Team Leader
Nanterre cedex
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Prospection
Vente
Management
Formation
Développement commercial
Altares
- Sales Team Leader
Commercial | Nanterre cedex
2019 - maintenant
KLB Group
- Sales Manager
Neuilly Plaisance Cedex
2017 - 2019
Atalian Servest
- Manager Grands Comptes
Commercial |
2017 - 2017
U&i Learning France
- Sales and Marketing Manager - Anthology, Class, Digital Learning
Rueil-Malmaison
2016 - 2017
U&I Learning France
- Key Account Manager - Anthology, Class, Digital Learning
Rueil-Malmaison
2014 - 2016
Alma Consulting Group
- Responsable Grands Comptes
2011 - 2014
Alma Consulting Group
- Business Developer IT
2008 - 2011
Ricoh
- Ingénieur commercial comptes stratégiques
Rungis
2007 - 2008
Sagemcom
- Assistant responsable marketing intelligence BBG (Broadband Business Group)
Rueil-Malmaison
2006 - 2007
Asiance
- Assistant responsable online media et marketing intéractif
2006 - 2006
Drello
- Assistant direction marketing et vente
2005 - 2005
Decathlon
- Assistant responsable magasin et univers
2004 - 2004
Formations
Open University
Milton Keynes
2005 - 2007
Master of Arts (M.A.)
Wilfrid Laurier University (Waterloo (Ontario))
Waterloo (Ontario)
2005 - 2005
Sales Management, Human Ressources, Marketing Communication
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Rennes
2003 - 2007
Master's degree
Anne DUMONT
Cyrille CAPLETTE
Daniel GOMES
Emilie FLIPO
Karine BARRIER
Matthieu BOURGES
Sylvain BENOIT
Thomas BARILLET
Yann BARBANCEYS
